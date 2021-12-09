0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • entertainment>

  • Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif join Bollywood power couples club; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and more

View as Slide Show Image

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif join Bollywood power couples club; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif join Bollywood power couples club; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and more

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan on December 9. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Sunil Dutt and Nargis, here is a look at a few other power couples of Bollywood