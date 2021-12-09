Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif join Bollywood power couples club; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and more



1 / 8 Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged wedding vows at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur on Thursday. As friends and family gather to bless the couple, the entertainment industry is buzzing with excitement. Vicky and Katrina have now joined the elite club of Bollywood power couples who have been ruling the glamour world for years. As Vicky and Katrina are officially married now, here’s a look at some big power couples of Bollywood



2 / 8 Deepika-Ranveer | Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018 after dating for about five years. It was a private ceremony at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. (Image credit: Reuters)



3 / 8 Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan | Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan entered marital bliss in 1973 after a whirlwind romance. The couple has two children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. (Image credit: Reuters)



4 / 8 Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | The junior Bachchan married his co-star and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a private ceremony on April 20, 2007 at one of the Bachchans' bungalows in Mumbai. (Image credit: Reuters)



5 / 8 Rishi-Neetu Kapoor | Known as one of the sweetest couples in Bollywood, late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh married in 1980 after dating for a few years. The two stars worked together in 11 films.



6 / 8 Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu | Saira Banu is reported to have fallen in love with superstar Dilip Kumar when she was just 12 and the latter was 34. The couple married on October 11, 1966, when Banu was 22, despite the apprehensions about the age gap of 22 years. They completed 54 loving years of their marriage until Kumar’s death earlier in 2021. (Image credit: Wikimedia)



7 / 8 Dharmendra-Hema Malini | When Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met in 1970, the actor was already married to Prakash Kaur and had two sons, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. Reports say Hema’s family was against their union but defying all odds, the two tied the knot in 1980.