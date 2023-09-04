Happy Birthday Vetrimaaran: 5 must-watch movies of the famous filmmaker

1 / 7

Vetrimaaran is celebrating his 48th birthday on September 4. He was born in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. Vetrimaaran is an Indian filmmaker, screenwriter and producer who is known for his notable work in the Tamil industry. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2 / 7

Vetrimaaran made his directorial debut with the 2007 film Polladhavan. Later in 2011 when his second feature film was released, Aadukalam, it won six National Film awards in different categories. Besides being one of the most successful contemporary directors, he is also a film producer and owns his production label, Grass Root Film Company. In order to know the maker’s work, here are the top five films of Vetrimaaran that one cannot miss to watch. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3 / 7

Visaranai (2015) | The movie, Visaranai, is based on the Tamil novel “Lock Up” written by M. Chandrakumar. The film revolves around the story of four migrant workers who get falsely accused in a burglary case that has taken place at a rich man’s bungalow. Besides the direction, it has been co-written by Vetrimaaran and Chandrakumar and features Dinesh, Murugadass, Raj Pradeesh and Silambarasan in crucial roles. (Image: Wunderbar YouTube)

4 / 7

Vada Chennai (2018) | The film delves into the story of the protagonist from his childhood to becoming a gangster. It received positive reviews, and it had a good theatrical run all over. The movie features Dhanush, Ameer Sultan and Radha Ravi in crucial roles. Apart from this, Vada Chennai marks Vetrimaaran and Dhanush to work together after a long gap of years. (Image: Wunderbar YouTube) However, the film Vada Chennai is a joint project which is produced by A Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions and Dhanush’s Wunderbar Film along with Vetrimaaran’s production label, Grass Root Film Company. (Image: Wunderbar YouTube)

5 / 7

Aadukalam (2011) | Aadukalam is a known and remarkable Tamil film that has won a National Award under different categories. Dhanush has played the lead role in the film as a Madurai-based cockfighter. In the film, Dhanush takes up a challenge put on him by the opponents and later wins a series of matches in a cockfight competition to win huge prize money. The film Aadukalam established the filmmaker to become a renowned director in the Tamil film industry. Besides Dhanush, it features Taapsee Pannu, Jayabalan, and Meenal in crucial roles. (Image: Sun Pictures)

6 / 7

Asuran (2019) | Asuran is based on the novel “Vekkai” written by a famous Tamil novelist, Poomani. There was no hero entry scene as such but instead, the film talks more about the trauma, affection and harsh abruptness. Asuran was the first film of Vetrimaaran which enrolled itself into the 100 crore club. It stars Dhanush, Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj among others. Besides becoming one of the most loved movies for the audience, Asuran also won two awards in the 67th National Film Awards for two different categories. (Image: YouTube)

7 / 7