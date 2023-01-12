Varisu to Drishyam 2 – Makar Sankranti weekend is entertainment packed with these OTT, theatrical releases

SUMMARY The upcoming Makar Sankranti/Lohri weekend is packed with entertainment. The week started with the release of the much-awaited Tamil film ‘Varisu’ starring Vijay. Shows like Vikings: Valhalla Season 2, Break Point, Hunters Season 2 and Bollywood blockbuster Drishyam 2 are going to release on the top OTT platforms. Here’s a look at the top web series, movies and shows releasing on various platforms this week.

1 / 11

Upcoming OTT releases | Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 | Platform: Netflix | Release date: January 12 | The second season of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is set to return for another entertaining run. A few years after Kai’s defeat, Po now has to travel across China and on his new journey, he meets an English knight called Luthera, who is a brown bear. The series features the voices of Jack Black and Rita Ora. (Image: @kungfupanda/Instagram)

2 / 11

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 | Platform: Netflix | Release date: January 12 | The second season of the period action-drama Vikings: Valhalla will focus on the brave trio of Leif, the Viking explorer, his sister Freydís and the prince of Norway, Harald Sigurdsson. The show is one of the most exciting additions to the new OTT releases this week. (Image: @netflixvalhalla/Instagram)

3 / 11

Hunters Season 2 | Platform: Amazon Prime Video | Release date: January 13 | The popular show Hunters is back with another riveting season that follows a group of hunters who aim to reach Nazis’ supreme leader Adolf Hitler. The show is packed with thrill, mystery, action, drama, and suspense, the presence of veteran actor Al Pacino makes Hunters Season 2 a must-watch for all cinephiles. (Image: Prime Video/YouTube)

4 / 11

Break Point | Platform: Netflix | Release date: January 13 | Break Point features some of the most popular figures from the world of tennis who share details about their private and professional lives. The show delves deep into their lives as they talk about overcoming career-threatening injuries, winning top prizes, facing unexpected challenges, and more. (Image: Netflix/YouTube)

5 / 11

Trial by Fire | Platform: Netflix | Release date: January 13 | Based on true events, the Netflix miniseries, Trial by Fire tells the story of two grief-stricken parents who navigate the loss of their kids in the deadly Uphaar cinema fire and their battle for justice. Trial by Fire has an ensemble cast that includes Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Shardul Bharadwaj among others. (Image: Netflix India/YouTube)

6 / 11

Dog Gone | Platform: Netflix | Release date: January 13 | Based on a true story, Dog Gone is about a man who embarks on a journey to find his missing dog and give him life-saving medication. Dog Gone stars Rob Lowe and Johnny Berchtold in major roles. (Image: Netflix/YouTube)

7 / 11

Drishyam 2 | Platform: Amazon Prime Video | Release date: January 13 | Bollywood hit, Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn is set to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime video on January 13. The crime thriller film is a sequel to the 2015 Hindi film Drishyam, which was based on an original Malayalam film of the same name. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Tabu and Shriya Saran. The film furthers the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family who are still trying to escape the murder allegations. (Image: @ajaydevgn/Instagram)

8 / 11

Theatrical releases | Varisu | Release date: January 11 | In the Tamil film, Varisu, Vijay teams up with Rashmika Mandanna for an exciting drama that follows a young happy-go-lucky man, whose life takes a complete U-turn after a tragic event. The film was released in theatres earlier this week ahead of Pongal and was well received by the audience. (Image: @actor_vijay_offli/Instagram)

9 / 11

Kuttey | Release date: January 13 | Arjun Kapoor-starrer Kuttey is set to release in theatres this Friday. The film is a hilarious crime drama that follows three groups who cross paths while chasing a truck loaded with money. The film features Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in major roles. (Image: @arjunkapoor/Instagram)

10 / 11

Lakadbaggha | Release date: January 13 | Lakadbaggha marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Ridhi Dogra. The story of the film is inspired by real events about illegal animal trading in Kolkata. The captivating drama is high on action and suspense featuring actors Milind Soman and Anshuman Jha in pivotal roles. (Image: @theanshumanjha/Instagram)

11 / 11

Plane | Release date: January 13 | Hollywood film Plane features Gerard Butler in a nerve-wracking ride. In the film, he saves the lives of passengers from a lightning strike by landing the aircraft on a war-torn island. However, things get more intense when a group of rebels takes the passengers hostage. (Image: Plane Official Website)