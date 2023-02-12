Valentine’s Day Special: 10 Bollywood couples who fell in love on the set and got married

SUMMARY Bollywood has successfully created the perfect romance laced with melodious love songs for decades. Often love stories onscreen turn into love in real life. In recent times, several Bollywood couples have surprised fans by getting hitched.Let’s take a look at 10 Bollywood couples who got married after working together

1 / 10

Kajol and Ajay Devgn: The couple met on the set of the 1995 film Hulchul. Four years later, they tied the knot, in 1999. Kajol admitted in an interview that her father didn’t speak to her for months after she told him about her decision to marry Ajay. They have been happily married and they have a son, Yug, and a daughter, Nyasa. (Image: Instagram)

2 / 10

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan: As per reports, both Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan saw each other at the Pune Film Institute in 1970 for the first time but nothing really happened. However, during the shoot of Guddi, the couple came close, and their bond developed into love while they were on the sets of Ek Nazar. On June 3, 1973, the couple got married. (Image: Instagram)

3 / 10

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh: Genelia and Riteish came close on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003, and they became best friends. After being in a relationship for nine years, the couple got married on February 3, 2012. They are now parents to sons Rahyl and Riaan and they have worked together in movies like Tere Naal Love Ho gaya, Masti and Lai Bhaari. (Image: Instagram)

4 / 10

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar: Akshay and Twinkle first met at a shoot for Filmfare magazine, and Akshay had an instant crush on Twinkle. The couple’s love affair started in 1999 during the making of International Khiladi. The couple eventually got married on January 17, 2001. (Image: Instagram)

5 / 10

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Bollywood’s power couple Deepika and Ranveer’s love blossomed on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. After being together for almost six years, the couple tied the knot in 2018. Together they have produced several hits like Padmaavat, Finding Fanny and Bajirao Mastani. (Image: Instagram)

6 / 10

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif: One of the biggest surprise Bollywood weddings came when Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021. Both the actors neither worked in a film together nor spoke about their relationship publicly. However, they have been a couple since 2019. (Image: Instagram)

7 / 10

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dated for five years and worked together in Brahmastra for the first time. They tied the knot in April 2022 and were blessed with their daughter Raha in November. (Image: Instagram)

8 / 10

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan: Aishwarya met Abhishek while shooting for Mani Ratnam’s film Guru and the couple fell in love on the set. They got married on April 10, 2007, and worked in movies like Umrao Jaan and Dhoom 2. The couple were blessed with a daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. (Image: Instagram)

9 / 10

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan: After the famous and fan-favourite relationship of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor ended, she met Saif on the set of Tashan. Saif and Kareena came close and after dating for two years, got married on October 16, 2012. The couple has two sons Taimur and Jeh. (Image: Instagram)

10 / 10

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani: The most recent couple on the list, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7. Sid-Kiara's mushy love story began on the sets of their first film together, Shershaah. They were a hit and their chemistry was loved by their fans. Kiara Advani made their relationship official on Sidharth Malhotra's birthday this year through an Instagram post. Soon, rumours of the wedding started floating which later turned out to be true. (Image: Instagram)