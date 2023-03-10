From ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ to ‘You Season 4 Part 2’, top OTT and theatrical releases of the week

SUMMARY The third week of March is packed with several exciting releases. Hopefully, they will help deal with Holi withdrawals. While Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar hit the theatres on Holi, the much-awaited You Season 4 Part 2 and the Netflix docuseries on the MH 370 are set to keep the OTT buzz going through the weekend. Here are the top OTT and Theatrical releases of this week.

1 / 8

Varisu (Hindi) | Amazon Prime Video | March 8 | The Hindi version of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 8. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial follows a man (essayed by Thalapathy Vijay) who needs to step up and take responsibility for his multi-dollar family business after the demise of his father. (Image: Youtube)

2 / 8

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared | NETFLIX | March 8 | MH370: The Plane That Disappeared. (Image courtesy Netflix)Netflix’s latest docuseries MH370: The Plane That Disappeared has been released with its three episodes dedicated entirely to laying out speculation surrounding the Malaysia Airlines flight which disappeared on March 8, 2014. The series tells the tale of the mysterious flight which vanished while carrying 239 passengers and sparks new debate around theories on the incident. (Image: Netflix)

3 / 8

You Season 4- Part 2 | NETFLIX | March 9 | The second part of the Netflix thriller, You Season 4 will continue from where it ended in the first part in which Joe Goldberg (essayed by Penn Badgley) tries to start a new life in a new city. More suspense and drama are expected to unfold in the second part as Joe’s new fixation begins to grow. (Image: Netflix)

4 / 8

The Test Season 2 | Amazon Prime Video | March 9 | The Amazon Prime video series, The Test returns for a second season following the journey of the Australian Men’s Cricket Team after the exits of Captain Tim Paine and the subsequent departure of Coach Justin Langer. (Image: Amazon prime video)

5 / 8

Anger Tales | Disney+ Hotstar | March 9 | Anger Tales is an anthology featuring a series of intriguing stories filled with drama, mystery, suspense and thrill to the fullest. The Telugu drama is helmed by Prabhala Tilak featuring Venkatesh Maha, Suhas, Ravindra Vijay and Bindu Madhavi in lead roles. (Image: Disney+ Hotstar)

6 / 8

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar | March 8 | Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a romantic comedy helmed by Luv Ranjan and written by Rahul Mody and Luv Ranjan. Ranbir Kapoor returns to the big screen with co-star Shraddha Kapoor as a man whose life is upended when he crosses paths with a girl who believes love is a battle. The film also features Dimple Kapadia as Ranbir Kapoor's mother and Boney Kapoor as a non-formal father who is seen sitting in front of the TV all the time. (Image: YouTube)

7 / 8

Scream Vi | March 10 | The sixth instalment of the popular franchise Scream is set to release this week in theatres worldwide. The story follows the survivors who succeed in making it out of Woodsboro and starting a new life in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in trouble as the Ghostface killer begins to haunt them again. (Image Courtesy YouTube)

8 / 8

Thuramukham | March 10 | Thuramukham is set in the city of Kochi. The plot highlights the struggles of workers while focusing on the Chappa system practiced at the Mattancherry harbour in the ’40s and ’50s. Helmed by Rajeev Ravi, the Malayalam historical drama stars Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Arjun Ashokan and Sudev Nair in pivotal roles. (Image: YouTube)