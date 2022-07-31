[caption id="attachment_14304192" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Lal Singh Chaddha | Lal Singh Chaddha is a comedy-drama film starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is a Bollywood remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film is set to release on August 11 in theatres across the country. (Image: Youtube)[/caption][caption id="attachment_14304252" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Raksha Bandhan | Raksha Bandhan is an upcoming comedy-drama movie starring Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar. The film is about the relationship shared between siblings and is expected to release on August 11. (Image: Youtube)[/caption][caption id="attachment_14304292" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Sita Ramam | Sita Ramam is an action-romantic saga starring Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Dulquer Salman. The film is set to be released on August 5, and is described as a “love letter from the pages of history”. (Image: Youtube)[/caption][caption id="attachment_14304352" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Beast | Beast is an upcoming survival thriller starring Idris Elba in the lead role. The film shares a survival story of a man fighting nature in a thrilling showdown. The Hollywood movie is set to release on August 19. (Image: Youtube)[/caption][caption id="attachment_14304372" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Thai Massage | Thai Massage is a comedy-drama starring Divyenndu Sharma, Gajraj Rao, Sunny Hinduja, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The story is about a septuagenarian who suffers from erectile dysfunction. The film is set to release in theatres on August 26. (Image: Youtube)[/caption][caption id="attachment_14304412" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Bullet Train | Bullet Train is an upcoming Hollywood action-comedy thriller from Sony. The film features Brad Pitt, Joey King, and Sandra Bullock among others. The film is packed with some explosive action sequences and set to release on August 5. (Image: Youtube)[/caption]