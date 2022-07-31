

Lal Singh Chaddha | Lal Singh Chaddha is a comedy-drama film starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is a Bollywood remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film is set to release on August 11 in theatres across the country.



Raksha Bandhan | Raksha Bandhan is an upcoming comedy-drama movie starring Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar. The film is about the relationship shared between siblings and is expected to release on August 11.



Sita Ramam | Sita Ramam is an action-romantic saga starring Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Dulquer Salman. The film is set to be released on August 5, and is described as a "love letter from the pages of history".



Beast | Beast is an upcoming survival thriller starring Idris Elba in the lead role. The film shares a survival story of a man fighting nature in a thrilling showdown. The Hollywood movie is set to release on August 19.



Thai Massage | Thai Massage is a comedy-drama starring Divyenndu Sharma, Gajraj Rao, Sunny Hinduja, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The story is about a septuagenarian who suffers from erectile dysfunction. The film is set to release in theatres on August 26.