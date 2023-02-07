Top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies ever: Pathaan close to becoming Number 1

SUMMARY The year 2022 is one that Bollywood would love to forget, given that none of the Hindi films released that year did good on the Box Office. This year, however, seems promising for movie releases and Pathaan has given a good start to the new year with Shah Rukh Khan's movie breaking all records. Let's take a look at the top-10 highest-grossing Indian films ever.

The Indian film industry has seen a fantastic start in 2023, with Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Pathaan breaking all records at the box office. After a subdued 2022, this year could be promising for Bollywood films and Pathaan has already set the trend. With upcoming movies like Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee, among others, box office collections could reach new heights this year. Meanwhile, let's take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies to-date.

No 9: Film | Sultan (2016) | Worldwide Gross collections: Rs 654.4 crore. One of Salman Khan’s finest films, Sultan occupies the 10th spot on the list with worldwide box office collections of Rs 614.9 crore. The film tells the story of a wrestler's journey who is looking for a comeback after a hiatus from the sport against all odds.

No 8: Film | 2.0 (2018) | Worldwide Gross collections: Rs 650 crore. The sequel of Superstar Rajinikanth’s film Robot created a huge buzz for its special effects. Akshay Kumar as the antagonist also caught the attention of the audience. The film continues the original story of Dr Vaseegaran and his trusted robot Chitti who fight the supernatural evil powers of Pakshirajan.

No 7: Film | PK (2014) | Worldwide Gross collections: Worldwide Gross: Rs 742.3 croreOne of Aamir Khan’s best films, PK was an out-of-the-box story that was widely appreciated by audiences across the globe. The film is about an alien who comes to Earth and loses the only device he can use to communicate with his spaceship in order to return.

No 6: Film | Secret Superstar (2017) | Worldwide Gross collections: Rs 830.8 crore. The film Secret Superstar is filled with emotions, and it is an inspiration for all aspiring filmmakers. It tells the story of a talented teenager, living amid domestic abuse who becomes a secret YouTube sensation after her video goes viral.

No 5: Film | Pathaan (2023) | Worldwide Gross collections: Rs 834.2 Crore (12-day* collection and still running). The film Pathaan is now being regarded as the return of Bollywood films at the box office as it is smashing records after a long dry spell. King Khan got back into the form again with his film that tells the story of an Indian spy who takes on the leader of a group of mercenaries targeting his homeland.

No 4: Film | Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) | Worldwide Gross collections: Rs 858.8 crore. One of the best Salmaan Khan films of all time, Bajrangi Bhaijaan tells the story of an ordinary young man with a magnanimous heart who sets off on a mission to take a young mute Pakistani girl back to her home across the border fighting against all odds.

No 3: Film | RRR (2022) | Worldwide Gross collections: Rs 1,183.3 crore. One of the biggest buzz makers of recent times, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has made the country proud on a global stage by winning the Golden Globe Award for its song Naatu Naatu. RRR has also received an Oscar nomination in the Best Song category.

No 2. Film | Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) | Worldwide Gross collections: Rs 1,749 crore. Another SS Rajamouli film, Baahubali 2 was set to smash records ever since the first instalment of the movie completed its running. The film continues the story of the son of Baahubali who learns about his heritage as he sets out to look for answers about the past events that unfolded in the Mahishmati Kingdom.

No 1. Film | Dangal (2016) | Worldwide Gross collections: Rs 1,924.7 crore. Aamir Khan’s Dangal sits at the top of the list as the highest-grossing Indian movie of all time, even after almost 7 years after its release. The film put up huge numbers at the Chinese box office and in other parts of the world. The film is a heartwarming biopic of a former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two wrestler daughters Geeta and Babita. The film portrays the journey of Geeta Phogat against all odds to fulfil her father’s dream of winning a wrestling gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.