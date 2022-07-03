Happy Birthday Tom Cruise: Top 10 movies of Hollywood’s favourite superstar

Tom Cruise is Mr Box Office. With a career spanning over 40 years, he is one of Hollywood's most bankable blockbuster stars. Cruise, who turns 60 on July 3, proved with movies such as ‘Magnolia’ and ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ that he is not just another action star. There are numerous hits under his belt, but Tom Cruise isn’t done yet. With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ crossing the USD 1 billion mark at the box office, Cruise has showcased why even today he is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ which is the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic ‘Top Gun’, is his first billion-dollar film. Here are some of his must-watch movies.-