Happy Birthday Tom Cruise: Top 10 movies of Hollywood’s favourite superstar



1 / 10 Top Gun: Maverick | Cinema’s favourite fighter pilot, Cruise who has been ageing like fine wine, returned with all the nail-biting aeronautics and emotional sucker punches. The movie has been performing above expectations at the box office and continues to break numerous records. (Image: Top Gun Twitter)



2 / 10 Mission Impossible - I | ‘The Mission: Impossible’ franchise continues to reach new heights with every film. The actor attempts progressively daring stunts, leaving fans stunned. But no one can deny that the inaugural installment had set the template. (Image: Paramount Pictures)



3 / 10 Risky Business ‘Risky Business’ can be termed as the most stylishly directed teen sex comedy ever made. His nerdy main character Joel Goodsen showcases the heterosexual teenage dream of the early 80s. (Image: Warner Bros Entertainment)



4 / 10 Eyes Wide Shut | ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ was an erotic psychodrama. The Stanley Kubrick movie is remembered for its cinematography and storyline. Above all, pairing Cruise opposite his then-wife Nicole Kidman was a stroke of genius. (Image: Warner Bros)



5 / 10 Jack Reacher | Cruise puts up an amazing performance in this action thriller. There is not one but too many reasons to watch this suspense drama. (Image: Skydance Productions)



6 / 10 The Last Samurai | This uncommonly thoughtful epic stars Tom Cruise and Ken Watanabe in the lead. Cruise plays a war hero, Nathan Algren. Beautifully written, and acted with conviction, it is indeed a must-watch. (Image: Warner Bros)



7 / 10 Magnolia | Magnolia was quite ambitious. It is an interlocking series of episodes that take place during one day. In this film, Cruise played the role of a loathsome stud, balancing tremendous sexual presence, and captivating power. (Image: Warner Bros)



8 / 10 Jerry Maguire | This is a cult classic. It is beautiful, funny, and heartfelt. Jerry Maguire blends two genres into film, effective comic relief and great dramatic moments. (Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment)



9 / 10 Born on the Fourth of July | Tom Cruise landed his first Best Actor Oscar nomination for playing Ron Kovic. The movie was based on the life of Vietnam veteran who comes back home paralyzed, disillusioned, and determined to let America know that their war vets are not treated well. (Image: Universal Pictures)