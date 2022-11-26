Tiger King to Ted Bundy: 10 true crime shows to binge this weekend

SUMMARY True crime is a popular genre of nonfiction which tells you the true story, or at least very minimally dramatised, of a crime. Today, true crime entertainment can be found everywhere from YouTube videos, podcasts, blogs, documentaries and even shows on OTT platforms. Most of the true crime genre entertainment focuses on cases of murders, especially serial killers, or unusual crimes. So if you’re looking to have a true crime binge over the weekend, here are shows and documentaries that might interest you.

The Dropout (2022) | Chronicling the life and billion-dollar fraud of medical start-up founder Elizabeth Holmes, the series is available on Disney+ and stars Amanda Seyfried. (Image: Youtube)

The Serpent (2021) | Netflix’s ‘The Serpent’ follows the journey of Herman Knippenberg, a Danish diplomat turned detective, who was instrumental in nabbing the serial killer known as the "Bikini Killer" and "The Serpent”. You might know the serial killer better as the infamous Charles Sobhraj. (Image: Netflix)

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (2020) | While Zac Efron’s ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ had almost humanized one of the most infamous serial killers of all time, ‘Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer’ takes a deeper un-dramatised look at the misogynistic tendencies of the man. (Image: Youtube)

Tiger King (2020) | If you somehow were living under a rock in 2020, then you missed the cultural phenomenon that is Tiger King. Tiger King is a great way for someone to dip their toes into the true crime genre. (Image: Youtube)

Unsolved Mysteries (2020) | If your tastes are more towards slightly supernatural then 'Unsolved Mysteries' is the series that you need to start binging over the weekend. The Netflix series is a reboot of a 1987 series of the same name. (Image: Youtube)

The Tinder Swindler (2022) | ‘The Tinder Swindler’ is a fascinating tale of how enterprising scammers are turning to modern technology like dating apps to swindle millions out of unsuspecting women. (Image: Youtube)

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (2021) | A little bit closer to home, ‘House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths’ examines and explores what led to the mysterious death of 11 members of a family in Delhi. (Image: Youtube)

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (2022) | Netflix’s ‘Indian Predator’ follows serial killers in each season. The first season follows the criminal action of Chandrakant Jha and how he was finally caught and convicted. (Image: Youtube)

Most Hated Man on the Internet (2022) | ‘Most Hated Man on the Internet’ goes into the life of Hunter Moore, the man behind the website IsAnyoneUp.com. The series explores how Moore’s actions affected thousands of women by providing a platform for revenge porn. (Image: Youtube)

The Staircase (2022) | ‘The Staircase’, on Amazon Prime Video, chronicles the strange death of Kathleen Peterson and the investigation and trial against her novelist husband Michael Peterson. (Image: Youtube)