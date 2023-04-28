SUMMARY Tiffany is touting its newly renovated New York City flagship as the most exciting store in the world. Tiffany’s New York City store is crucial for the company. Its significance can be gauged by the fact that this store accounted for 10 percent of Tiffany's global sales before it was closed for renovations in 2019.

Tiffany & Co, one of the world's most iconic jewellery retailers, held a Landmark Reopening Gala in New York City on April 27. The opening of the revamped Manhattan store was a star-studded event and was attended by the who's who of Hollywood celebrities. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh also attended the glitzy event. Tiffany’s owner, luxury group LVMH, has not revealed the cost of renovations. But, reports suggest that the refurbishment was by far the group's largest investment in a retail store. Let us take a look at all the celebrities who graced the Tiffany event. (Image: Reuters)

Ranveer Singh: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a crisp white suit. Ranveer ditched a shirt and completed his look with a layered necklace and sunglasses. (Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram)

Jimin: The BTS singer showed off his impeccable fashion by donning an asymmetrical suit jacket and dress pants. Jimin accentuated the look with an eye-catching brooch. Jimin’s presence turned the Tiffany event into something of a fan gathering as ARMYs lined up on Fifth Avenue to catch a glimpse of the K-Pop superstar. (Image: Reuters)

Gal Gadot: The Wonder Woman actress attended the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Tiffany flagship store on April 26. At the reopening gala on Thursday, Gal Gadot stunned in a Loewe dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. (Image: Reuters)

Blake Lively: Gossip Girl star Blake Lively dazzled in a Brandon Maxwell dress at the Tiffany gala. (Image: AP)

Anya Taylor-Joy: Anya looked truly spectacular in a Dilara Findikoglu dress. Fans of Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit are all over the moon after witnessing Anya’s impressive red-carpet entrance at the Tiffany event. (Image: Reuters)

Florence Pugh: Florence looked stunning in a pistachio-green Valentino gown along with stunning jewellery from Tiffany & Co, (Image: Reuters)

Katy Perry: Katy dazzled at the Tiffany event in vintage Christian Dior couture. (Image: Reuters)