SUMMARY Tiffany is touting its newly renovated New York City flagship as the most exciting store in the world. Tiffany’s New York City store is crucial for the company. Its significance can be gauged by the fact that this store accounted for 10 percent of Tiffany's global sales before it was closed for renovations in 2019.

1 / 8

Tiffany & Co, one of the world's most iconic jewellery retailers, held a Landmark Reopening Gala in New York City on April 27. The opening of the revamped Manhattan store was a star-studded event and was attended by the who's who of Hollywood celebrities. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh also attended the glitzy event. Tiffany’s owner, luxury group LVMH, has not revealed the cost of renovations. But, reports suggest that the refurbishment was by far the group's largest investment in a retail store. Let us take a look at all the celebrities who graced the Tiffany event. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 8

Ranveer Singh: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a crisp white suit. Ranveer ditched a shirt and completed his look with a layered necklace and sunglasses. (Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram)