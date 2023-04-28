Breaking News
Exclusive | India can switch to having only electric 2-wheelers by 2025-end: Ola’s Bhavish Agarwal
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsentertainment NewsRanveer Singh to Gal Gadot – these celebrities dazzled at the Tiffany event in New York City

Ranveer Singh to Gal Gadot – these celebrities dazzled at the Tiffany event in New York City

Ranveer Singh to Gal Gadot – these celebrities dazzled at the Tiffany event in New York City
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 8:06:20 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Tiffany is touting its newly renovated New York City flagship as the most exciting store in the world. Tiffany’s New York City store is crucial for the company. Its significance can be gauged by the fact that this store accounted for 10 percent of Tiffany's global sales before it was closed for renovations in 2019.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 8
Show More
Show More

Tiffany & Co, one of the world's most iconic jewellery retailers, held a Landmark Reopening Gala in New York City on April 27. The opening of the revamped Manhattan store was a star-studded event and was attended by the who's who of Hollywood celebrities. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh also attended the glitzy event. Tiffany’s owner, luxury group LVMH, has not revealed the cost of renovations. But, reports suggest that the refurbishment was by far the group's largest investment in a retail store. Let us take a look at all the celebrities who graced the Tiffany event. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 8
Show More
Show More

Ranveer Singh: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a crisp white suit. Ranveer ditched a shirt and completed his look with a layered necklace and sunglasses. (Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 8
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X