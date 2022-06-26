Thor: Love and Thunder to Shabaash Mithu; Biggest blockbusters to release in July



Minions: The Rise of Gru | The movie shares the untold story of Minion leader Gru who dreamt of becoming the world's greatest supervillain. Directed by Kyle Balda, the animated movie's voice cast includes Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Russell Brand, Dolph Lundgren, Julie Andrews and others. The film is slated to release on July 1. (Image: Illumination)



Om: The Battle Within | Bollywood sensation Aditya Roy Kapur appears in a rugged, macho avatar in the action-packed film. directed by Kapil Verma, the movie also features Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. 'Om: The Battle Within' will hit the theatres on July 1. (Image: Zee Studios)



Rocketry The Nambi Effect | Starring R. Madhavan, 'Rocketry The Nambi Effect' is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO, who was falsely accused of espionage. The film will also stars Shah Rukh Khan. Rocketry, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, will hit the theatres in India on July 1 in Tamil, Hindi and English. (Image: Tricolour Films India)



Thor: Love and Thunder | Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey to fulfil a quest for inner peace in Marvel's upcoming film. However, he will not be the only person to wield the power. Natalie Portman will return as Jane Foster i.e. Female Thor. (Image: Marvel Entertainment)



Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha | Vidyut Jamwal returns as Sameer in the second part of Khuda Haafiz to protect his now complete family. Faruk Kabir's directorial also features his wife, actor Rukhsar Rehman. The film will release in cinemas on July 8. (Image: Panorama Studios)



HIT: The First Case | Helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, 'HIT: The First Case' features Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu cop drama HIT. The movie is looking forward to the July 15 release. (Image: T-Series)



Phone Bhoot | Starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff among others, the horror-comedy follows a shop with ghost-busting services. The movie, directed by Gurmeet Singh, is a Farhan Akhtar production under the banners of Ritesh Sidhawani's Excel Entertainment. July 15 is the release date. (Image: Phone Bhoot Instagram)



Shabaash Mithu | 'Shabaash Mithu' is a biographical sports drama based on the life of the former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The film, slated to release on July 15, stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. (Image: Viacom18 Studios)



Jaadugar | Starring Jitendra Kumar as Magic Meenu, the film shares the story of a small-time magician in MP who is trying to marry the girl he loves by winning a local football tournament. The film will be available on Netflix from July 15. (Image: Netflix India)



Shamshera | Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, the movie is a periodic drama set in the pre-Independence era of the 1800s that shares the story of a dacoit tribe fighting against the Britishers. (Image: YRF)



DC League of Super-Pets | The movie revolves around the story of a super dog Krypto who is the best friend of Superman, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side. The story takes a turn when Superman and the rest of the justice league are kidnapped, and Krypto has to rescue them. You can watch this movie on July 29. (Image: Warner Bros Pictures)



Ek Villain Returns | ' Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel to the 2014 hit film ' Ek Villain'. Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria are part of the film. It will hit the screens on July 29. (Image: Youtube)