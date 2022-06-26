Thor: Love and Thunder to Shabaash Mithu; Biggest blockbusters to release in July

From Kamal Haasan's Vikram to Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo, June has been a joy ride. And, as the month of July nears, we are eagerly waiting to witness some fresh stories on-screen. The month of July is lined up with plenty of superhero offerings, animated movies and Bollywood action, drama and thrillers. From ‘Shamshera’, ‘Ek Villain 2' to ‘’Thor: Love and Thunder‘ and ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’, a number of blockbusters are slated to release next month. We strongly recommend you spare some time and pre-book the movie tickets with your cinephile friends. So, sit back, grab your popcorn and check out the list of upcoming blockbusters-