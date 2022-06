1 / 5 1. In The Heart Of The Sea | This movie is inspired by the great novel Moby-Dick. The narrative recounts an event when a New England whaling ship sunk because of a giant whale in 1820. The movie features Chris Hemsworth as Owen Chase. (Image: Warner Bros Pictures)



2 / 5 2. Snow White And The Huntsmen | This movie adds a twist to the well-known fairy tale. Chris Hemsworth plays the role of the Huntsman who is ordered to kill Snow White in the woods. But he becomes her protector and mentor to defy the Evil Queen. (Image: Universal Pictures)



3 / 5 3. Rush | Chris Hemsworth plays the role of a Formula One racer in this 2013 movie. The story revolves around the rivalry between Formula One competitors James Hunt and Niki Lauda in the 1970s. (Image: Universal Pictures)



4 / 5 4. Bad Times at the El Royale | This movie falls in the genre of crime, drama and mystery. Seven strangers meet at the El Royale Hotel. Some guests have ulterior motives while others are there with hidden identities. (Image: 20th Century Studios)