These OTT releases will keep you entertained this September: Check details

SUMMARY The festive season for OTT lovers has begun. From Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime to Netflix and more, OTT platforms are dropping many exciting films and series every week. From hugely popular cop drama Delhi Crime on Netflix to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 on Netflix, plenty of exciting shows and movies are releasing in September. Here are the upcoming September releases

1 / 4

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 (Netflix) | The reality series is a sequel to the first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives released in 2020. It stars Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey. The cameras follow the banter and bonding between four fun-loving women from Bollywood’s inner circle. The reality series will release on Netflix on September 2. (Image: Netflix)

2 / 4

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime) | The series from the famous franchise of The Lord of the Rings features an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new. The characters confront the re-emergence of evil in Middle earth from the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of Lindon. These realms and characters will forge legacies that will live on long. Season 1 of the series will release on Amazon Prime on September 2. (Image: Amazon Prime)

3 / 4

Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney+ Hotstar) | The Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale, follows Thor taking the help of Valkyrie, Korg and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to kill every god. The movie was released in theatres in India on July 7 and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 8. (Image: Marvel Entertainment)

4 / 4

Babli Bouncer (Disney+ Hotstar) | An exclusive OTT release, Babli Bouncer stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role, and Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid in other key roles. Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the movie is about a female bouncer and her struggles. The movie will release on September 23, directly on Disney+ Hotstar. (Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram)