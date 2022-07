1 / 10 Tango & Cash (1989) | Two LAPD cops, Raymond Tango (Sylvester Stallone) and Gabriel Cash (Kurt Russell), put their differences aside to get the evil kingpin who put them behind bars. (Image: Warner Bros)



2 / 10 Bullet to the Head (2012) | A New Orleans hitman and a Washington DC detective witness their respective partners die and form an alliance to kill their common enemy. (Image: Warner Bros)



3 / 10 Assassins (1995) | In the action thriller, Stallone plays a professional hit-man Robert Rath who plans to retire after fulfilling a few more contracts but another hit-man Miguel Bain, played by Antonio Banderas, keeps killing his targets. (Image: Warner Bros)



4 / 10 Escape Plan (2013) | The Escape Plan is about a structural-security authority who finds himself set up in the world's most secure prison from where he has to use his skills to escape. (Image: Lionsgate Movies)



5 / 10 The Expendables 3 (2014) | Stallone plays a CIA operative who creates a team of mercenaries called the Expendables to eliminate a Latin dictator and a renegade CIA agent, played by Mel Gibson. (Image: Lionsgate Movies)



6 / 10 The Specialist (1994) | Stallone plays a former CIA demolition expert who works as a hit man. He is called upon by a woman May Munro, played by Sharon Stone, to kill a family of mobsters responsible for killing her family. (Image: Warner Bros)



7 / 10 Cliffhanger (1993) | The action thriller is about a former mountain rescuer who tries to help plane crash survivors but is pitted against a group of criminals who are looking for their $100 million stash in the Rocky Mountains. (Image: Studiocanaluk)



8 / 10 Demolition Man (1993) | In the Sci-Fi, Stallone plays a police officer who is brought out of suspended animation in prison and reinstated to active duty to capture an old nemesis who is wreaking havoc in a non-violent future society. (Image: Warner Bros)



9 / 10 First Blood (1982) | Stallone starred in the movie as a veteran Green Beret John Rambo who is forced to flee into the mountains by the Sheriff and his deputies and wage a one-man guerrilla war against his pursuers. First Blood was the start of the highly successful Rambo series. (Image: Studiocanaluk)