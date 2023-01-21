SUMMARY Sushant Singh Rajput won the hearts of millions with his versatile acting. One of the finest young talents of Bollywood, he bid us an unexpected goodbye in June 2020. He played a range of characters in films like Kai Po Che, and in light-hearted ones like Dil Bechara. January 21 marks the 37th birth anniversary of the late actor. Here’s a look at the most memorable films of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kai Po Che | Kai Po Che marked Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut on the big screen. The film tells the story of three friends who start their own sports academy and struggle to make it work. The story also pivots around the Gujarat riots and communal violence. The film is based on Chetan Bhagat’s The 3 Mistakes Of My Life and stars Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

MS Dhoni - The Untold Story | The Neeraj Pandey directorial MS Dhoni played a pivotal role in Sushant's seven-year-long movie career. This film proved to be the biggest hit of his career and Sushant was outstanding in each scene, splendidly portraying the former Indian captain's fragile and sensitive side. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

Kedarnath | While Kai Po Che was Sushant’s debut, Kedarnath marked the debut of actress Sara Ali Khan. This romantic drama is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is based on the 2013 Uttarakhand floods that devastated the region. The film also shared the story of an inter-faith love marriage between a wealthy Hindu Brahmin woman (Sara) and a Muslim man (Sushant). (Image: YouTube screengrab)

Chhichhore | Sushant's last theatrical release, Chhichore set the flags of success at the box office. The film is an ode to the idea of living life to the fullest and not giving up in the face of challenges. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film went on to win the National Award for Best Hindi Film. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

Dil Bechara | Dil Bechara was Sushant's last film, which was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar after his death. The movie also starred Sanjana Sanghi and was directed by Mukesh Chhabra. It renders a heart-touching adaption of Jonh Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars. (Image: YouTube screengrab)