Shah Rukh Khan 4th richest actor in the world – find out who is the wealthiest

SUMMARY The World of Statistics on Sunday released a list of the richest actors in the world on Twitter. According to the list, Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, emerged as the fourth richest actor in the world. The Pathaan star has a net worth of $770 million. Here’s a look at the list of the wealthiest actors in the world.

Robert De Niro | Considered one of the best actors of his generation, the 79-year-old actor has a net worth of $500 million. He has given stellar performances in numerous movies such as Joker, American Hustle, Mean Streets, etc. and has won several awards. (Image: Shutterstock)

George Clooney | The 61-year-old Ocean’s Eleven actor has a $500 million net worth. The Descendants actor has won numerous accolades including Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and many more. (Image: Shutterstock)

Jackie Chan | One of the most popular action hero’s in the world, Jackie Chan has a net worth of $520 million. He has won several awards including Academy Awards, ASEAN International Film Festival Awards and more. (Image: Shutterstock)

Tom Cruise | The Mission: Impossible star has a net worth of $620 million. One of the highest-grossing box office stars of all time, Cruise has received several awards including an Honorary Palme d’Or and 3 Golden Globe Awards. (Image: Shutterstock)

Shah Rukh Khan | Currently shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', SRK has a net worth of $770 million. King Khan who also earns from endorsement deals with brands like BigBasket, Tag Heuer, etc. has won appeared in over 80 movies and has won several awards including the Padma Shri by the Government of India. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dwayne Johnson | Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is the third wealthiest actor with a net worth of $800 million. Also regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers, The Rock is one of the world’s highest-grossing and highest-paid actors. (Image: Shutterstock)

Tyler Perry | With a $1 billion net worth, Tyler Perry is the second wealthiest actor in the world. Perry is well known for creating and performing the immensely popular Madea character among various other successful films. (Image: Shutterstock)

Jerry Seinfeld | Jerry Seinfeld is the wealthiest actor in the world with a net worth of $1 billion. Known for playing a semi-fictional version of himself in the sitcom Seinfeld, he is one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time. (Image: Reuters)