Sridevi death anniversary: Remembering the iconic actor and her spectacular performances

SUMMARY One of the versatile actors in Indian cinema, Sridevi was an excellent performer with over 300 roles to her name. She passed away on February 24, 2018, but she lives on through her spectacular work. Here are some of her most memorable performances that will remain etched in the hearts of her fans forever.

Mr India (1987) - In this iconic sci-fi film, Sridevi played the role of Seema, a journalist who helps the protagonist fight the villain, Mogambo. Her energetic and playful performance, along with the famous song ‘Hawa Hawai’ made her an instant favourite among audiences. (Image: YouTube)

Sadma (1983) - In one of her career-best performances, Sridevi portrays the character of a woman who regresses to a childlike state after a traumatic incident. Starring alongside Kamal Hassan, she also portrayed the same character in the Tamil version of the movie. (Image: YouTube)

English Vinglish (2012) - Sridevi made a comeback to the silver screen after 15 years with this comedy-drama. Showing her range of acting, Sridevi portrays a homemaker who enrols in an English-speaking course. Her portrayal of a woman struggling to break free from societal expectations struck a chord with audiences. (Image: YouTube)

Mom (2017) - In her last film, Sridevi played the role of a mother seeking justice for her stepdaughter who was raped. Her acting in the movie netted Sridevi a National Film Award for Best Actress. (Image: YouTube)

Laadla (1994) - Portraying a girl boss and fierce businesswoman before it was even recognised as a trope, Sridevi plays the role of Sheetal Jaitley to perfection. Sridevi managed to capture the growth of complex characters like Sheetal over the course of the movie. (Image: YouTube)

Chandni (1989) - Sridevi played the titular role in this romantic drama. Featuring a now-iconic love triangle, the movie’s soundtrack produced some of the most popular songs of the era. (Image: YouTube)

Lamhe (1991) - In this romantic drama, Sridevi played the dual role of mother and daughter, showcasing how love transcends the barrier of age. (Image: YouTube)

Army (1996) - Sridevi plays a widow seeking retribution after her husband was killed by a deadly gangster. One of her few action roles, ‘Army’ showed audiences Sridevi’s ability to perform stunts and action sequences. (Image: YouTube)