Sridevi birth anniversary: Best performances of the legendary actor

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Sridevi was B-Town’s first leading lady who could attract audiences to the theatres for a film without a male protagonist. With commercially successful movies like Chaalbaaz and English Vinglish, the actor proved that she could be a one-woman show. She was perfect in every department and was a trained classical dancer as well.

At the peak of her career, her popularity was second to none and even during the period when she took a hiatus to build her family, Sridevi’s fans craved to see her on screen. Starting her career in 1969 with Thunaivan as a child artiste, Sridevi delivered several unforgettable performances. She passed away at the age of 54 in 2018. However, she has left a rich legacy that will forever be cherished by movie lovers. On Sridevi's birth anniversary, here is a list of her movies one must watch: (Image: IMDb)

Mom (2017) |

Sridevi plays the role of a mother whose daughter has been gangraped. After police inaction, she takes matters in her own hands and avenges the wrongdoers. The actor delivered a knockout performance and made her character look devastated, vulnerable, and revengeful all at the same time. (Image: IMDb)

English Vinglish (2012) | A housewife, for whom her husband and kids come first, gains self-confidence by joining an English speaking crash course and finding a community. Sridevi was delightful in this sweet heartwarming movie that received much love and appreciation at the box office. (Image: IMDb)

Laadla (1994) | This movie takes some inspiration from Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew” where a righteous man mends the ways of a spoiled rich woman. Sridevi’s character transforms being a bossy individual to an empathetic soul. After the release of the movie, her signature dialogue from the movie — “Understand? You better understand” — became part of the pop culture. (Image: IMDb)

Lamhe (1991) | Sridevi plays a double role in the movie. In the first half, she is Pallavi and in the second part, she plays Pallavi’s orphan daughter Pooja. Sridevi perfected both characters with just the right flavours. She is elegant and gracious as Pallavi and mad in love as Pooja, who wishes to be with a man twice her age. This movie is remembered for her charm. (Image: IMDb)

Chandni (1989) | The film released at a time when she was at the pinnacle of her career. Sridevi plays the titular role with such great conviction that the character of Chandni almost became synonymous with her after the movie’s release. Her performance in the song “Mere Haathon Mein” remains a timeless Bollywood gem.(Image: IMDb)

Chaalbaaz (1989) | Sridevi mirrored Yin and Yang through her two iconic characters — Anju and Manju — on screen. Till date, actresses playing similar roles subscribe to the prototype that she created with her performance in the movie. The superhit film gave Sridevi a chance to display her acting chops to the fullest. (Image: IMDb)

Mr India (1987) | Everything about this movie was first-of-its-kind and enchanting. Despite Anil Kapoor playing the superhero in the movie, Sridevi’s role as Seema was pivotal to the plot. Not only did she manage to tickle the bones of the audience in comedic scenes, but her performance as a sensual diva in “Kaate Nahi Kat-te” also left everyone mesmerised. (Image: IMDb)

Sadma (1983) | Sridevi was just one film old when the movie was shot but you never feel that as an audience. She plays the central role of a woman suffering from retrograde amnesia that has her behaving like an 8-year-old child. She played the character with utmost sensitivity and innocence and left audiences in tears in several emotional scenes. (Image: IMDb)