Smriti Irani's daughter to get married at Khimsar Fort today – A look at the premium heritage hotel

After actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the state is set to witness another high-profile wedding on Thursday, February 9. Union minister Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani’s daughter Shanelle is going to tie the knot with Canada-based lawyer Arjun Bhalla. (Image: @smritiiraniofficial/Instagram)

Shanelle and Arjun's wedding functions are being held at the 16th-century property owned by the former state minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar in Nagaur district near Jodhpur. (Image: khimsar.com)

The famous Khimsar Fort, which is nestled in the golden sand dunes, has been decked up for the events that started on Wednesday, reported PTI. The fort is bounded by a lake on one side and a desert on the other and is known for its golden sunrise and sunset. (Image: khimsar.com)

Khimsar Fort is said to be special for the couple as the groom Arjun Bhalla proposed to Shanelle at this location. (Image: @smritiiraniofficial/Instagram)

The couple, who got engaged in 2021, began the ceremonies with the traditional rituals like 'mehendi' and ‘haldi’ functions on Wednesday. The functions on Wednesday culminated in a night of music and dance programme along with dinner. (Image: @smritiiraniofficial/Instagram)

Perched on the edge of the Thar Desert, Khimsar Fort was built in 1523 by Rao Karamsiji, the 8th son of Rao Jodha of Jodhpur. Later, a ladies' wing and a private regal wing were built by Thakur Onkar Singh. Reportedly, Aurangzeb used to stay here while in Nagaur. (Image: khimsar.com)

The premium heritage hotel is spread over 11 acres of sprawling lawns, orchards and open courtyards. Set in a truly remote, rural and romantic environment, the access to Khimsar Dunes Village, which is a mere 15-minute drive from the fort, is only by jeep, camel or horseback. (Image: @khimsarhotels/Instagram)

The fort has 71 rooms and suites. There are several restaurants, cafes and other food and beverage establishments. There are also 2 banquet and meeting rooms; a gym, spa and pool are also available. There are three different categories of rooms in this fort: standard room, opulent quarters and royal chambers. These rooms are styled in the traditional way with stunning handcrafted furniture. (Image: khimsar.com)

What sets the Khimsar Fort apart from others is the fact that these are family-run hotels and the 20th generation of the royal lineage still resides in the fort. According to the official website, the staff today are also direct descendants of royal courtiers who have served the family for generations with passion, loyalty and sincerity. (Image: khimsar.com)

As per the PTI report, Gajendra Singh Khimsar, who belongs to the BJP, is himself taking care of all the arrangements for the wedding ceremonies. Strict security arrangements have been put in place in and around the fort to keep an eye on unwarranted elements and ensure the privacy of the guests. (Image: @khimsarhotels/Instagram)

While Zubin and the bride, and groom had already reached the venue on Tuesday, Irani, who could not on account of the session in Parliament, reached Jodhpur on Wednesday morning and headed straight to the venue by road to join the functions. (Image: @smritiiraniofficial/Instagram)

According to the fort sources, the guest list has already been provided to the fort management. Only 50 members have been invited to the wedding ceremonies and all are said to be family members and very close ones. (Image: @khimsarhotels/Instagram)

"All the arrangements have been done in the fort with respect to the events of the wedding. We are committed to making the experience for the guests here memorable", said a fort official. (Image: @khimsarhotels/Instagram)