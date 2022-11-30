Six films to watch out for on streaming as the curtain falls on 2022

SUMMARY Here’s a round-up of six movies that you should give time to as the days get shorter, the nights colder, and you prepare to bid farewell to yet another year wondering where it flew in such haste.

1 / 7

As Hindi films battle with arguably the gloomiest period in recent memory, sunshine seems to be smiling in abundance on streaming platforms. With the box office performing abysmally all through the year — except for a few anomalies — streamers have emerged stronger than ever. Interesting, audacious projects that could have never made it to the big screen are getting love, applause, and attracting big numbers for streaming giants, forcing trade pundits to rethink their reliance on conventional wisdom. Theatrical releases might be on an all-time low, however, the story of the streamers is anything but. As 2022 draws to a close, all major players boast of a full calendar brimming with diverse, fun, and intriguing films, with a promise of something for every palette.

2 / 7

The Swimmers: Released on November 23 (Netflix) | Directed by Sally El-Hosaini, it is the inspiring and poignant true story of two young sisters as they navigate their way from a war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics. Featuring Nathalie Issa and Manal Issa as the Mardini sisters, The Swimmers is a tale of grit, determination, and the infallible human spirit.

3 / 7

Qala: December 1 (Netflix) | After the haunting Bulbbul (2020), Tripti Dimri is gearing up for another Netflix film directed by Anvitaa Dutt under Clean Slate Filmz. Dimri plays the titular singer in her latest, which is set in Kolkata between the 1930s and 1950s. Also featuring Swastika Mukherjee, debutant Babil Khan, Amit Sial, and Varun Grover, Qala tries to delve into the complicated and often thorny path to success, especially if the one walking on it is a young woman. (Image: Netflix)

4 / 7

Lady Chatterley’s Lover: December 2 (Netflix) | Directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, it’s the adaptation of DH Lawrence’s controversial novel that took over 30 years and a public prosecution of the publisher to come out because of its story that was considered too scandalous and obscene for its time. Starring Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell in lead roles, it is the tale of the wealthy Connie, who, stuck in a loveless marriage, embarks upon a passionate dalliance with the gamekeeper of her husband’s estate. Does she unwittingly orchestrate her own doom? You’ll have to watch the film to find out. (Image: Netflix)

5 / 7

Freddy: December 2 (Disney + Hotstar) | Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy stars Kartik Aaryan in a never-seen-before role as the recluse eponymous dentist Dr. Freddy Ginwala. Describing his character in the film, the actor said in an interview, “He is dark. He is not your conventional Bollywood hero. You wouldn’t consider him a hero at all. My character in Freddy helped me explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor.” After Ram Madhvani’s 2021 thriller Dhamaka, this is Aaryan’s second film for a streaming platform. It also features Alaya F. (Image: Disney+ Hotter)

6 / 7

Darby and the Dead: December 2 (Hulu) | A quirky take on the afterlife and high-school rivalry, Darby and the Dead stars Riele Downs and Auliʻi Cravalho as Darby Harper and Capri, two teens as different as chalk and cheese. They are forced to team up after a freak accident kills Capri before her “Sweet 17” which she was eagerly looking forward to. Since Darby can see dead people, Capri asks her to help her friends organize her big celebration sparking a chain of events that would change Darby forever. Directed by Silas Howard, the supernatural teen comedy will premiere on Hulu on December 2. (Image: Hulu)

7 / 7

Something from Tiffany’s: December 9 (Prime Video) | Love, like life, is full of surprises, is it not? This Daryl Wein holiday romance takes this adage and a mix-up of gifts from the celebrated Tiffany’s to turn around the lives of two couples in a way they could have never imagined, setting them on a path that they are truly meant to be on. Featuring Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson, Kendrick Smith Sampson, and Shay Mitchell, Something from Tiffany’s shows New York City in all its dazzling glory as it is during the holidays—dreamy and full of cheer. It will be available to stream on Prime Video from December 9. (Image: Prime Video)