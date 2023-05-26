“Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai” to “Beau Is Afraid”: Top OTT releases and movies to watch this weekend

SUMMARY The fourth week of May is packed with some entertaining OTT releases such as Manoj Bajpayee’s “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hah” and investigative documentary “Victim/Suspect”, which streams on Netflix. A few much anticipated Hollywood and Bollywood movies including “Fast X”, “The Little Mermaid” and “Jogira Sara Ra Ra”, have also hit the theatres this week. Here’s is a list of top webseries and movies for your weekend watch.

1 / 5

Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai | Release Date: May 23 | Streaming: Zee5 | “Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai”, which is inspired by the real events, centres on a sessions court attorney's legal fight against a godman, accused of sexually abusing a minor girl. Its stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role and is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The impressive courtroom drama based on the fight between a powerful godman and a lesser-known but righteous lawyer is getting rave reviews for its intriguing plot and Manoj Bajpayee’s excellent acting as a lawyer. (Image: Youtube)

2 / 5

American Born Chinese | Release Date: May 24 | Streaming: Disney+Hotstar | Directed by Lucy Liu and Destin Daniel Cretton, the story of “American Born Chinese” revolves around Jin Wang, a teenager. He leads a straightforward life and is eager to start a fresh academic year. He makes friends with a foreign exchange student, and eventually he finds himself embroiled in a conflict between mythical Chinese gods. (Image: Youtube)