Shekhar Kapur reveals he is dyslexic: 7 celebrities who struggled with learning disorders

SUMMARY Several celebrities from Bollywood to Hollywood have overcome learning disabilities to become the biggest of stars.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently revealed that he suffers ‘Dyslexia’, a learning disorder that affects the understanding of speech and the ability to read. The famous director, known for films like Mr India and Bandit Queen, in a series of tweets, shared that he is “completely dyslexic”. “Lessons of Life: I'm completely dyslexic. And finding more and more artists, poets musicians suffer from dyslexia too. Are you? With #AI I've developed a love for visual mathematics, but in school developed a hatred for Maths... of course! With #dyslexia, numbers made little sense,” Kapur wrote. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Shekhar Kapur is not the first one to openly talk about his struggle with dyslexia. The ace filmmaker’s observation of many artists suffering from learning disabilities was indeed right. Several of our favourite celebrities have struggled with learning disabilities in their growing-up years, but they overcame their difficulties to become the biggest of stars. Here’s a look at other celebrities who suffered from learning disabilities. (Image: Shutterstock)

Abhishek Bachchan (Dyslexia) | Abhishek Bachchan faced learning difficulties due to dyslexia. He was diagnosed with the condition at the age of 9. However, it never got in his way of becoming a star and he became one of the top Bollywood actors with hits like Yuva (2004), Sarkar (2005), Dhoom (2004) and many more. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Hrithik Roshan (Dyslexia) | Known as Bollywood’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan suffered from dyslexia and had to undergo intense speech therapy sessions at the age of 6 to speak clearly. With persistence and hard work, he went on to become one of the biggest actors in Bollywood. (Image: Reuters)

Emma Watson (ADHD) | Hollywood actress Emma Watson has suffered from attention deficit hyperactive disorder, or ADHD, since childhood. However, it hasn't affected the star of the Harry Potter series achieving great heights both on and off-screen. (Image: Reuters)

Tom Cruise (Dyslexia) | Famous Hollywood actor known for the Mission Impossible series, Tom Cruise was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of 7. He struggled with academics until he started acting and went on to become a top star. (Image: Shutterstock)

Jim Carrey (ADHD and Dyslexia) | Legendary comedian Jim Carrey struggled with both dyslexia and ADHD as a child. He experienced behavioural issues while growing up and with the help of therapy and medication, he focused on his peculiar style of physical comedy, which made him a big star. (Image: Reuters)

Keanu Reeves (Dyslexia) | Star of The Matrix trilogy and John Wick series, Keanu Reeves suffered from dyslexia which caused him to struggle in school. However, his acts of pretending confrontation served him well in his acting career as he is now one of the biggest global stars. (Image: Shutterstock)

Daniel Radcliffe (Dyspraxia) | Known for his role as Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe reportedly suffers from a mild case of dyspraxia. Dyspraxia is a neurological disorder that affects motor skill development. (Image: Shutterstock)