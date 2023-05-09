Shekhar Kapur reveals he is dyslexic: 7 celebrities who struggled with learning disorders

SUMMARY Several celebrities from Bollywood to Hollywood have overcome learning disabilities to become the biggest of stars.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently revealed that he suffers ‘Dyslexia’, a learning disorder that affects the understanding of speech and the ability to read. The famous director, known for films like Mr India and Bandit Queen, in a series of tweets, shared that he is “completely dyslexic”. “Lessons of Life: I'm completely dyslexic. And finding more and more artists, poets musicians suffer from dyslexia too. Are you? With #AI I've developed a love for visual mathematics, but in school developed a hatred for Maths... of course! With #dyslexia, numbers made little sense,” Kapur wrote. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Shekhar Kapur is not the first one to openly talk about his struggle with dyslexia. The ace filmmaker’s observation of many artists suffering from learning disabilities was indeed right. Several of our favourite celebrities have struggled with learning disabilities in their growing-up years, but they overcame their difficulties to become the biggest of stars. Here’s a look at other celebrities who suffered from learning disabilities. (Image: Shutterstock)