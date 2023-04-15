Shehzada to Shaakuntalam: Top OTT shows and film releases of this week

SUMMARY The third week of April is packed with entertainment as several exciting shows and movies like Shehzada, Rennervations, and more are making their way to OTT platforms.

This week was filled with exciting new releases of a variety of films and web series for viewers to choose from for a binge-watch session or weekend entertainment. From Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's film Shehzada to Jeremy Renner's four-part docuseries Rennervations, several exciting films and shows were released on the top OTT platforms this week. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-anticipated film Shaakuntalam, which is based on the classic Sanskrit play Abhigyan Shakuntalam, was also released in theatres this week. Here's a look at the top OTT and film releases to watch this week. (Image: Netflix)

Film: Shehzada | Release date: April 14 | The Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada was released on Netflix this week after having a successful run at the box office. Also starring Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and Ronit Roy, in lead roles, Shehzada is the official remake of Telugu superhit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in which superstar Allu Arjun played the lead. (Image courtesy YouTube)

Webseries: Mrs Undercover | Release date: April 14 | The action comedy starring Radhika Apte, Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma in the lead was released on Zee5 this week. In the film, Rashika Apte is seen as a spy who is called back for a mission after spending 10 years undercover as a housewife. She juggles between her work and home as she has been given the task of tracking a serial killer targeting women. In this film, Sumit Vyas is playing the antagonist.Mrs Undercoiver (Image courtesy YouTube)

Webseries: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 | Release date: April 14 | The comedy series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, has released its fifth season on Amazon Prime Video. The show is set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and it features a New York housewife who discovers her talent for stand-up comedy and pursues a career in it. (Image: YouTube)

Docuseries: Rennervations | Release Date: April 13 | Starring Marvel's Jeremy Renner, Rennervations is a four-part docuseries which follows the actor and his team of experts who rebuild decommissioned vehicles that serve communities around the world. It is available on Disney+Hotstar. The series features Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor as well and in the show, Renner’s team goes around the world to cities like Chicago, Illinois, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India. (Image courtesy YouTube)

Film: Kabzaa | Release Date: April 14 | Starring superstars Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shivarakumar, the Kannada film Kabzaa is set in pre-partition India and follows the journey of vengeance of the lead character, who fights in a gangster-filled landscape.

The movie tells the story of a man, who transforms into the most dreaded gangster as he embarks on a rampage for revenge, which makes him the undisputed king of the underworld It is available on Amazon Prime Video. (Image: YouTube)

Film: Shaakuntalam | Release date: April 14 | Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, Shaakuntalam is a Telugu historical drama film based on a popular Sanskrit play Abhigyan Sakuntalam by ancient poet Kalidasa. It features Samantha in the lead role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as King Dushyanta. (Image: Youtube)

Film: Chhipkali | Release date: April 14 | The Bollywood mystery thriller, Chhipkali is written and directed by Koushik Kar. The film features Yashpal Sharma, Tannistha Biswas, and Yogesh Bhardwaj in the lead roles and it tells the story of a murder which was penned by a writer even before it happened. In the series, the detective struggles to solve the mystery and tries to find out how the author could write the exact series of events even before the murder took place.. (Image: YouTube/official trailer)