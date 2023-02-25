Shahid Kapoor turns 42 today: Top 10 films of the versatile actor

SUMMARY One of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 42nd birthday on February 25. He has established himself as a versatile actor with a range of performances in different genres. Starting off his career as a background dancer, Shahid made his way from music videos to films. He recently made his OTT debut with Farzi on Amazon Prime. Here’s a look at his top films to watch.

Ishq Vishq | In his debut film Ishq Vishq, Shahid played the role of a casanova. In the typical college romance, Shahid managed to draw the audience with his cute looks and innocence. Despite being cheesy, the storyline of the film appealed to the younger audience. (Image: Pinterest)

Dil Maange More | Dil Maange More is a rom-com drama, helmed by Anant Mahadevan and starring Shahid, Ayesha Takia, Tulip Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Gulshan Grover and Zarina Wahab. Targeted the youth, the film was an instant hit and one of the most trending movies of the time. The film is about the adventures of the lead character played by Shahid who is romancing three leading ladies. (Image: Pinterest)

Vivah | A family drama, Vivah is one of the biggest hits of Shahid’s career. The film tells a simple love story in which Shahid plays the role of a happy-go-lucky guy who is head over heels in love with an innocent girl. Shahid’s performance is extremely adorable in the film and it is a must-watch for all his fans. (Image: Youtube)

R Rajkumar | Prabhudeva helms a typical Bollywood masala film, R Rajkumar and it is a full-on entertainer. With iconic characters, bright colours and loud music, R Rajkumar is a thoroughly entertaining film that showed Shahid Kapoor in a completely different avatar. (Image: Youtube)

Padmaavat | Shahid understated acting in Padmaavat is regarded as one of his best performances. He played the role of a king phenomenally and showed his calibre as an actor. (Image: Youtube)

Kabir Singh | This film faced a lot of backlash for its misogynistic content but it proved to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Shahid Kapoor played the role of an aggressive lover and a skilled doctor in one of the most successful films of his career. (Image: Youtube)

Kaminey | Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Kaminey is an action entertainer set in Mumbai. In this film, Shahid plays the double role of twins Charlie and Guddu and Priyanka Chopra stars as the leading lady. (Image: Youtube)

Haider | Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj came together again for one of the most important political films, Haider. A creative adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’, the film is set in Kashmir. Shahid’s mesmerising performance in the titular role earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor. (Image: Youtube)

Udta Punjab | Based on the drug crisis in Punjab, Udta Punjab saw Shahid portray the role of a young and successful Punjabi musician Tommy Singh aka Gabru. In the crime drama directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Shahid won hearts with his powerful performance making it a must-watch for his fans. (Image: Youtube)

Jab We Met | Jab We Met is one of the most exceptional movies of Shahid Kapoor’s career which is still popular today. In the film, he was paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan who played the iconic role of ‘Geet’. The movie was a flying success in which Shahid played the role of a business tycoon with utmost conviction. The chemistry of the pair made the film unique, and it has now become a cult classic. (Image: Youtube)