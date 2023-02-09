From Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi to You Season 4, here is what to watch this weekend

SUMMARY The second week of February is set to be packed with entertainment with several big titles and shows released on OTT platforms. From Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut Farzi to the return of romantic thriller You Season 4-Part 1 on Netflix, viewers will be spoilt for choice. Anupam Kher’s Shiv Shastri Balboa is set to release in theatres this weekend.

Top OTT releases | Thunivu | Netflix | February 8 | Superstar Ajith Kumar's blockbuster Thunivu was released on Netflix this week. The film tells the story of a gang attempting to rob a bank when they discover the bank is already being held hostage by a criminal organisation. The action-packed film is a must-watch for all heist lovers. (Image: @_ajithkumar_thala/Instagram)

You Season 4 Part 1 | Netflix | February 9 | One of the most-awaited shows, the new season of Penn Badgley’s psychological thriller series You is set to arrive on Netflix this week. The plot of the new season will revolve around Badgley’s character Joe, who moves to London to start a new chapter in his life where things take a U-turn as his new obsession begins to take hold. (Image: @netflix_in/Instagram)

Dhuin | Mubi India February 9 | The Maithili-language film directed and co-written by Achal Mishra tells the story of a small-town theatre actor who aspires to move to Mumbai to become a star. The film shows Pankaj’s journey which isn’t easy as his family faces a financial crisis post the COVID-19 lockdown. One of the few titles focusing on the post-pandemic struggles, Dhuin is a great watch for the weekend. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

Farzi | Amazon Prime | February 10 | In his OTT debut, Shahid Kapoor plays a con artist with ambitions who finds himself in the business of fake currency notes. Farzi is a story of an exhilarating game of cat and mouse between law enforcement and con artists. (Image: @shahidkapoor/Instagram)

Hansika's Love, Shaadi, And Drama | Disney+Hotstar | February 10 | The dreamy affair documentary which gives a closer look at Hansika Motwani's wedding is set to bring viewers loads of glamour, drama and dialogue. The intimate wedding affair which made headlines at the time is about to go public for the first time as a documentary. (Image: @ihansika/Instagram)

Salaam Venky | Zee5 | February 10 | Based on the life story of teenage chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Salaam Venky tells the heart-warming story of a mother-son relationship. The film has a guest appearance from Aamir Khan and it stars Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani in significant roles along with Kajol and Vishal Jethwa. (Image: @zee5/Instagram)

Top Theatrical Releases | Christopher | February 9 | Starring Malayalam megastar Mammootty, B. Unnikrishnan’s upcoming action thriller Christopher is set to hit theatres this weekend. The movie revolves around a police officer who is compelled to turn into a vigilante when the system fails. Filled with action, and an intriguing narrative, the film will be a great watch. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

Shiv Shastri Balboa | February 10 | Anupam Kher’s Shiv Shastri Balboa tells the unorthodox story of a man travelling to the US to meet his son and his family. The film accounts for the adventures of Shiv Shastri (Anupam Kher) in the US as he sets off on an unexpected road trip through the American heartland. Apart from Kher, the film features Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Sharib Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri. (Image: @anupampkher/Instagram)