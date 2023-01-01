Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey — list of films releasing in January

SUMMARY January brings the joy of the New Year and new beginnings. It will surely be filled with endless celebrations, parties, and get-togethers. Looks like the showbiz world has also got us covered for the month of January. All thanks to the theatre and OTT releases. From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan to Kuttey, featuring Arjun Kapoor, the movie buff within us just cannot keep calm. Let’s take a quick look at the films slated to release in January:

Pathaan | Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screens with Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is making a lot of noise and for all the right reasons. The two songs - Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan - have been ruling our playlists. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film releases on January 25. (Image: yashrajfilms)

Kuttey | Kuttey has an ensemble star cast including Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj. The trailer of the film promises a gripping watch. Kuttey, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, will hit theatres on January 13. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

Mission Majnu | Mission Majnu, the upcoming Sidharth Malhotra-led spy-thriller, will see an OTT release on January 20. The Netflix project will transport you to the past to uncover a thrilling covert mission. Rashmika Mandanna is also part of the film. (Image: Netflix India Twitter)

Lakadbaggha | Lakadbaggha starring Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra and Milind Soman is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 13. The film, which is based on the illegal animal trade industry, is inspired by real events. (Image: Anshuman Jha Instagram)

Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh | Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh will feature Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar as Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. With this, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi will make his return to the big screens. It will be released on January 26. (Image: Reliance Entertainment Twitter)