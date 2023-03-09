Satish Kaushik passes away at 66: Most memorable films of the veteran actor

SUMMARY Satish Kaushik was an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and one of the most celebrated actor-directors in the industry. Kaushik featured in several hits such as Mr India, Ram Lakhan, Deewana Mastana, Tere Naam, among others.

Actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack, his close friend actor Anupam Kher informed. He was 66. Kaushik was in Gurugram when his health deteriorated and he suffered a heart attack in a car on Wednesday. Kaushik died on the way to the hospital. His family said that his body was shifted from Gurugram's Fortis Hospital to Delhi's Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital for a post-mortem after which it will be brought to Mumbai for last rites. (Image: PTI)

Kaushik was an alumnus of the Nationa l School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and one of the most celebrated actor-directors in the industry. He featured in numerous hits such as Mr India, Tere Naam, Deewana Mastana, Brick Lane, Saajan Chale Sasural among others. His last film Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut, is slated to release later this year. Here’s a look at some of the most memorable performances of Satish Kaushik. (Image: Reuters)

Deewana Mastana: Kaushik’s role of Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana was probably the most iconic after Calendar. In the Anil Kapoor and Govinda-starrer, Kaushik established himself as an actor with perfect comic timing. Deewana Mastana.(Image Courtesy YouTube)

Ram Lakhan: In Ram Lakhan, Satish Kaushik played the role of Kashiram. Kaushik provided comic relief amid the high-intensity drama. Proving comedy was his forte, Kaushik went on to win his first Filmfare Award for Best Comedian for this role.. (Image courtesy YouTube)

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro: Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is a satirical comedy that has received the status of a cult classic. Satish Kaushik not only acted in his movie but penned the dialogues for the same along with Sudhir Mishra, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Kaushik played the role of Ashok in the film. (Image courtesy YouTube)

Calcutta Mail: After doing numerous comedy films, Satish Kaushik showed acting prowess in a serious role in the film Calcutta Mail. This was the first full-fledged part of an antagonist played by Kaushik who revealed that he was typecast in comic roles ever since he played the character of Calendar in Mr India. (Image courtesy YouTube)

Chhatriwali: Satish Kaushik was seen in the film Chhatriwali alongside Rakul Preet Singh. His role as Ratan Lamba, the owner of a condom factory, and the film, in general, received critical acclaim for raising the topic of safe sex among youth. Even though Ratan Lamba’s character didn’t have much screen time, Kaushik revealed that he could easily connect with that character and enjoyed making the film. (image courtesy YouTube)