1 / 7 Khilona in 1970 | This was Sanjeev Kumar's first superhit film. It is a story of the son of a rich man who suffers a setback under shocking circumstances. The movie also featured Mumtaz, Jagdeep, and Shatrughan Sinha. (Image: YouTube screenshot)



2 / 7 Koshish in 1972 | Sanjeev Kumar's performance in the movie won him a National Award. The movie revolves around the challenges of a differently-abled couple. The film, directed by Gulzar, received overwhelmingly positive reviews from all quarters. (Image: YouTube screenshot)



3 / 7 Naya Din Nayi Raat in 1974 | This was a remake of the Tamil blockbuster "Navaratri". The Hindi remake, starring Sanjeev Kumar, was originally offered to Dilip Kumar. However, Dilip Kumar recommended Sanjeev Kumar for the movie. Sanjeev played nine roles in the movie, showcasing his versatility as an actor. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 7 Sholay in 1975 | Even the young kids who aren't aware of his stardom back in the day, know Sanjeev Kumar through his legendary performance as "Thakur Baldev Singh" in probably the biggest Indian blockbuster. Despite the commercial nature of the movie, Sanjeev Kumar delivered an intense performance that struck a chord with the masses. Today, the character has become part of the "pop culture", cementing his legacy. (Image: YouTube screenshot)



5 / 7 Aandhi in 1975 | This movie brought back the Gulzar-Sanjeev Kumar duo. Like their last project Koshish, Aandhi also received widespread critical acclaim. Though the movie heavily revolved around actress Suchitra Sen's character, Sanjeev Kumar emerged as the surprise package who won hearts through his subdued performance. (Image: YouTube screengrab)



6 / 7 Shatranj Ke Khilari in 1977 | Sanjeev Kumar played the role of a debauched nawab in this Satyajit Ray film, the only Hindi movie he ever made. Kumar brilliantly performed the character of the nawab who was more interested in playing a game of chess than the changes occurring around him. (Image: YouTube screengrab)