Sanjay Leela Bhansali turns 60 today: Top 10 films of the iconic filmmaker

SUMMARY Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most respected directors in the industry. He has helmed several films which turned out to be blockbusters. Bhansali celebrates his 60th birthday on February 24. Here’s a look at the top 10 films of Sanjay Leela Bhansali to watch.

Saawariya | Best known as the debut project of Sonam K Ahuja and Ranbir Kapoor, the film is remembered for its cinematography and grandiosity. Bhansali, tells a story that is a bit dark and gloomy which is further accentuated by the use of the colour blue throughout the film. Although the film didn’t do extraordinary at the box office, it is a must-watch for cinephiles. (Image: Youtube)

Guzaarish | Starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead, the movie is high on the emotional quotient. Guzaarish received several nominations for its beautiful direction, music, and performances. Guzarish is a dark romance drama with a little magic. (Image: Youtube)

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela | A creative adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela is a tragic love story and one of the most iconic films of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from an intriguing plotline, the star power of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh makes the movie a must-watch. (Image: Youtube)

Gangubai Kathiawali | Gangubai Kathiawali is a biographical crime film based on the true story of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, who was known as the Mafia Queen of Mumbai. The film is based on the book written by S. Hussain Zaidi and is a must-watch for all Bhansali and Alia Bhatt fans. (Image: Youtube)

Padmaavat | The period drama romantic movie is one of the most expensive and most controversial Bollywood films ever made. It stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles and despite the backlash it received for its name and story, the film became one of the highest-grossing projects of Bhansali. (Image: Youtube)

Bajirao Mastani | The epic historical romantic drama is based on Nagnath S Inamdar’s fictional novel Rau. With Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the titular roles, the film was a passion project for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as it took almost 11 years to be completed. (Image: Youtube)

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam | A cinematic gem, the love story stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Based on Rashtriyashayar Jhaverchand Meghani’s play Shetal Ne Kathe, this romantic drama musical has stunning Gujarat, Rajasthan and Budapest backdrops and a heart-wrenching storyline.(Image: Youtube)

Khamoshi: The Musical | Cited as one of the finest musicals of Indian cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his directorial debut with this romantic musical. Starring Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar, Salman Khan and Seema Biswas in lead roles, the film was widely praised by critics and Bhansali won a Filmfare Award for the movie.(Image: Youtube)

Devdas | One of the grandest films in Indian cinema, Devdas is based on a novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, and it was also India’s official entry to the Oscars that year. Bhansali showed his directorial prowess in the film as he used various visual elements and stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Shah Rukh Khan to tell an extraordinary story. (Image: Youtube)

Black | The cult classic, Black tells the story of a beautiful relationship between a student with visual and hearing impairment, and her teacher who has Alzheimer's. Based on activist Helen Keller’s real-life story and her 1903 autobiography, the film features Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The movie won several awards, including 11 Filmfare and three National Film Awards. (Image: Youtube)