Salman Khan turns 57 today: Top 10 movies of Bollywood’s favourite bhai

SUMMARY Bollywood star Salman Khan needs no introduction and he has been ruling millions of hearts for decades. Each time a Salman Khan film releases, his loyal fans flood the theatres and records are often smashed at the box office. Salman Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on December 27. His on-screen and off-screen personalities continue to remain his biggest assets, drawing legions of fans from across the globe. On his birthday, here is a look at the top ten movies of the superstar to watch.

1 / 10

Sultan | Sultan is one of Salman’s highly successful films. It focuses on the story of Sultan Ali Khan, a former world wrestling champion from Haryana whose successful career has created a rift in his personal life. The film grossed Rs 623.33 crore worldwide and is one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies. (Image: YouTube)

2 / 10

Bajrangi Bhaijaan | With Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman impressed the audience and even left the critics stunned with his stellar performance. The film narrates a heart-touching tale of a mute Pakistani girl, who is left stranded in India and an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman, Bajrangi (Salman), who helps the girl reunite with her family. (Image: YouTube)

3 / 10

Tiger Zinda Hain | The sequel to the 2012 film, Ek Tha Tiger, this action drama featured Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles. In the film the two former spies, Tiger and Zoya, come out of hiding to rescue a group of nurses who are held hostage by a terrorist organisation. (Image: YouTube)

4 / 10

Dabangg | The highest-grossing film of 2010, Dabangg is an action entertainer that was liked by all. Dabangg tells the story of a fearless police officer, Chulbul Pandey, and it has a bit of comedy, action, drama and romance. (Image: YouTube)

5 / 10

Wanted | Directed by Prabhu Deva, this Salman Khan starrer turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. The film revolves around Radhe, a ruthless undercover cop turned gangster, who kills rivals for revenge. The famous dialogue of this movie, “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, toh phir main khudki bhi nahi sunta (Once I commit, then I don't even listen to myself)” still remains fresh in the minds of the young audiences. (Image: YouTube)

6 / 10

Tere Naam | A remake of a hit south Indian film, Tere Naam, was a turning point in Salman Khan’s career. After a series of average movies, this 2003 romantic drama brought Salman both commercial and critical acclaim. It is arguably one of Salman Khan’s career-best performances which tells the story of a street thug who falls in love and then goes on a painful journey after separation. (Image: YouTube)

7 / 10

Maine Pyar Kiya | Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Maine Pyaar Kiya, was a hit among the masses. Salman Khan played the role of Prem, a young boy, who used his charm for the love of his life played by actress Bhagyashree. (Image: YouTube)

8 / 10

Hum Aapke Hain Koun | The musical drama smashed every record at the box office to become the highest-grossing film at the time. The story revolves around two individuals falling in love during a wedding. However, the lovers struggle to be together, as unexpected events change the course of their life. (Image: YouTube)

9 / 10

Andaz Apna Apna | One of the best movies that showcase Salman’s great comedic flair, Andaz Apna Apna is often touted as one of the best comedies of Bollywood. Salman stars alongside Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in the movie. Andaz Apna Apna is widely regarded as one of the greatest Bollywood comedies, which tells the story of two gold-digging guys vying for the attention of a rich heiress. (Image: YouTube)

10 / 10

Karan Arjun | Karan Arjun brought together the biggest stars of the century, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together. In Rakesh Roshan's reincarnation drama, the two stars play the role of brothers who unite with their mother from their previous lives. Strong performances from Amrish Puri, Rakhi Gulzar and Salman's effortless bonding with Shah Rukh make Karan Arjun one of Bollywood’s best films. (Image: YouTube)