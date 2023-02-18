Sajid Nadiadwala turns 57 today: From Baaghi 3 to Highway, top hits of the film producer

SUMMARY Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the most celebrated and successful producers in Bollywood, turns 57 today, February 18. His production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd. is considered one of the most bankable and accomplished houses. Nadiadwala has given several superhit movies like Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Two States, Baaghi, Super 30, and many more. Here’s a look at his top films.

Baaghi 3 | Starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande, Baaghi 3 was released in 2020 and made a grand opening in theatres. The film grossed nearly Rs 140 crore worldwide. (Image: Youtube)

Housefull 4 | Housefull 4 received a great response from the audience and went on to earn over Rs 200 crore globally, as per a News 18 report. The film was released in 2019. It was the fourth film of the Housefull franchise with an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, and Pooja Hegde among others. (Image: Youtube)

Chichhore | The 2019 film starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Tahir Bhasin was a bumper hit. The film was produced by Sajid and directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it became a critically acclaimed film with a domestic collection of over Rs 100 crore. (Image: Youtube)

Kick | The Salman Khan-starrer action comedy was a blockbuster hit in 2014. The film was produced and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is the official remake of the 2009 south film of the same name. The film’s collection grossed over Rs 388 crore worldwide. (Image: Youtube)

Highway | Another hit from 2014, Highway is considered as one of the best films of Sajid’s career. The film also marked a turning point in Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda’s careers. Bhatt who was earlier known for her girl-next-door image showed that she is a versatile actor, who can play rugged roles, thanks to the director of the film Imtiaz Ali. The film grossed over Rs 52 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. (Image: Youtube)