Happy birthday Saira Banu — Top 5 films of the polished performer

SUMMARY Saira Banu made her debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the film Junglee in 1961. The veteran actor, and the wife of legendary Dilip Kumar, celebrates her 78th birthday today, August 23. Here is a look at the five best movies of her career

She won hearts off screen too, with her candour and charm. The veteran actor, and the wife of legendary Dilip Kumar, celebrates her 78th birthday today, August 23. Here is a look at the five best movies of her career. (Image: Youtube)

Junglee | The Subodh Mukherjee film was Saira Banu's debut in Bollywood starring opposite Shammi Kapoor. The light-hearted musical drama, which was released in 1961, earned the actress her first Filmfare nomination. (Image: Youtube)

Padosan | One of the most iconic comedies of Bollywood, 1968 film Padosan remains a favourite till date across generations. The audiences still remember Saira Banu's coy looks as Sunil Dutt crooned the classic song Mere Saamne waali Khidki. Her character Bindu was a reflection of her real personality, and she even revealed that the biggest compliment for her performance in this movie came from her late husband Dilip Kumar who praised her comic timing. (Image: IMDb)

Bluff Master | Saira Banu paired up with her first co-star Shammi Kapoor again for Manmohan Desai's Bluff Master, which was released in 1963. In the movie, she played the role of a girl who falls in love with Shammi's character, a conman. (Image: Youtube)

Purab Aur Paschim | Purab Aur Paschim is a patriotic film starring Manoj Kumar and Saira Banu with Ashok Kumar, Pran and Prem Chopra in the lead roles. In the movie, Saira Banu plays the role of Preeti, who lives in London. In this 1970 film she portrayed the role of a modern woman, who has progressive attitude but no idea of Indian values till she meets Bharat (Manoj Kumar) and falls in love with him. (Image: Youtube)

Chaitali | Based on a Bengali novel of the same name, Chaitali featured Dharmendra, Saira Banu and Pradeep Kumar in the lead roles. In this Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial, which was released in 1975, Saira Banu played the role of Chaitali. (Image: Youtube)