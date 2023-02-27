Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023: Memorable moments from the ceremony in pictures

SUMMARY The 29th Annual SAG Awards show held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California went without a host and relied on talented presenters to keep the audience entertained. From cast reunions to emotional acceptance speeches, the night was filled with memorable moments. Here's a look at the best moments, biggest surprises and most magnificent speeches of the night.

Everything Everywhere All at Once from A24 took home multiple awards, including best cast, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress, at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California. This year's show went without a host and relied on talented presenters to keep the audience entertained. From cast reunions to emotional acceptance speeches, the night was filled with memorable moments. Here's a look at the best moments, biggest surprises and most magnificent speeches of the night. (Image: Shutterstock)

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" Reigns Supreme | Everything Everywhere All at Once ascended to the throne of supremacy at this year's Screen Actors Guild awards with its cosmic charm and mind-bending storyline. The multiverse masterpiece conquered the night with four major accolades, shattering the record for the most wins by a single film in SAG history. (Image: Reuters)

Sally Field is honoured with the Life Achievement Award | Actress Sally Field received the SAG Life Achievement Award, presented by her Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield. During her acceptance speech, Field expressed her gratitude for being able to call herself an actor and recalled her journey to success. She commended other actors in the room for their own difficult paths and highlighted some of the roles she's played over the years. Field concluded her speech by expressing her gratitude for the honour. (Image: Reuters)

James Hong's powerful message on Asian representation in film | At the 2023 SAG Awards, the ensemble cast of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" won the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. During their acceptance speech, 94-year-old actor James Hong spoke about his 70-year career in the industry and reflected on the lack of representation for Asian actors in the past. Hong's castmates gave him a standing ovation and cheered as he celebrated the progress made in the industry. (Image: Reuters)

Ke Huy Quan makes history with emotional acceptance speech | Ke Huy Quan made history at the 2023 SAG Awards by becoming the first Asian male to win a SAG Award for acting in a film. During his emotional acceptance speech, he thanked those who have contributed to the progress made in the industry and encouraged aspiring actors to keep going. (Image: Reuters)

Jessica Chastain's inspiring acceptance speech at SAG awards | Jessica Chastain shared an encouraging story about Philip Seymour Hoffman while accepting her award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series. Hoffman once visited her college class and encouraged them to keep going, and a few years later, Chastain had the opportunity to work with him. She reminded struggling actors to keep going and that they are one job away. (Image: Reuters)

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza's hilarious award presentation | Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza had the audience laughing when they presented the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series. Their comedic banter included joking about their similarities and cursing the people who paired them up on stage. (Image: Reuters)

Jamie Lee Curtis honours late parents in touching acceptance speech | Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to her late actor parents while accepting the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for Everything Everywhere All at Once. She expressed her love for actors and acting, and acknowledged the struggles that many face in the industry. Despite the perception that her success is due to nepotism, Curtis said, "the truth of the matter is I'm 64 years old and this is just amazing!" (Image: Reuters)

Janelle James and Quinta Brunson's Hilarious Hosting Stint | Janelle James and Quinta Brunson, stars of the show "Abbott Elementary," showcased their comedic chemistry at the SAG Awards, leaving viewers impressed with their hosting abilities. From nervous banter to a well-delivered mini-monologue, the duo proved they have what it takes to host a major awards show. Many are now calling on Hollywood to hire them as hosts for future events. (Image: Reuters)

Sam Elliott's humble and funny acceptance speech at awards night | Sam Elliott's win for his role in 1883 was a big surprise of the night, and the actor seemed just as shocked as anyone else. In his acceptance speech, Elliott showed grace and humour, acknowledging his fellow nominees and joking about whether he deserved the award. (Image: Reuters)

Brendan Fraser's emotional acceptance speech | Brendan Fraser's heartfelt acceptance speech for his win at The Actor for his role in The Whale left many viewers in tears. His message of love and hope for those who are struggling was a powerful reminder of the importance of empathy and compassion in these challenging times. (Image: Reuters)