Sacred Games to Panchayat: Top 10 all-time most popular Indian web series

SUMMARY Are you tired of endlessly scrolling through your OTT feed, unsure of what to watch next? Well, it's time to hit the pause button and let us guide you to the top 10 Indian web series that have captured the hearts and minds of viewers across the country. These gripping tales have been curated based on IMDb ratings and are guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. Get ready to embark on a binge-watching journey like no other.

Sacred Games: The Indian neo-noir crime thriller takes the top spot on the list. Based on Vikram Chandra's acclaimed 2006 novel, it became the country's first Netflix original series and was brought to life by the talented duo of Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, with an impressive cast led by Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sacred Games follows the journey of a troubled police officer, Sartaj Singh, who receives a cryptic call from a notorious gangster, Ganesh Gaitonde, setting in motion a series of gripping events. (Image: Youtube)

Mirzapur: Mirzapur, an action-packed crime thriller, secures the second spot on the list. Created for Amazon Prime Video, the series revolves around the powerful mafia don, Akhandanand Tripathi, played brilliantly by Pankaj Tripathi. Set in the crime-ridden city of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, the show portrays the brutal world of gangsters and their thirst for power. The series was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and has captivated audiences with its intense storyline and stellar performances. (Image: Youtube)

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story: The gripping financial thriller is based on the true events of the 1992 Indian stock market scam. The series offers a captivating insight into the world of stockbrokers and their fraudulent activities. Directed by Hansal Mehta and co-directed by Jai Mehta, the show has been adapted from the book "The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away" by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu. With its brilliant screenplay and powerful performances, Scam 1992 has garnered critical acclaim, making it the third most popular Indian web series. (Image: Youtube)

The Family Man: The Family Man is an enthralling spy thriller. Created by Raj & DK, the show features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer. Set in the world of espionage and national security, The Family Man combines high-stakes action with a touch of humor and family drama. With its gripping storyline and stellar performances, the series has become a fan favorite on Amazon Prime Video. (Image: Youtube)

Aspirants: The heartwarming coming-of-age series, claims the fifth spot on the list. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and created by Arunabh Kumar and Shreyansh Pandey, the show follows the journey of three friends preparing for the UPSC exam. It is set in Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, and explores the challenges and aspirations of these young individuals as they strive to achieve their dreams. With its relatable characters and realistic portrayal of the struggles faced by aspirants, the series has managed to strongly resonate with the audiences. (Image: Youtube)

Criminal Justice: This intense Hindi-language crime thriller and legal drama is an adaptation of the acclaimed 2008 British television series of the same name. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia, the show stars the talented Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka, and Mita Vashisht. Criminal Justice takes viewers on a gut-wrenching journey through the Indian criminal justice system, exploring the lives of individuals caught in its web. (Image: Youtube)

Breathe: Breathe is an Indian crime drama thriller, which was released on Amazon Video in January 2018. Starring R. Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Atharva Vishwakarma, and Neena Kulkarni, the show tells the story of a desperate father who goes to extreme lengths to save his ailing child. Breathe has garnered praise for its gripping narrative and strong performances. (Image: Youtube)

Kota Factory: Created by Saurabh Khanna and produced by Arunabh Kumar for The Viral Fever (TVF), the show is set in Kota, Rajasthan, a renowned educational hub. It follows the life of Vaibhav, a 16-year-old aspiring student preparing for the rigorous Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance examination. The series provides an authentic portrayal of the challenges faced by students and has resonated with viewers through its relatable storytelling. (Image: Youtube)

Panchayat: A delightful comedy-drama series produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), Panchayat revolves around an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up the role of a Panchayat secretary in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. With a stellar cast including Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, and Chandan Roy, the show offers a humorous and heartwarming depiction of rural life and bureaucracy. It is available on Amazon Prime Video for streaming. (Image: Youtube)

Paatal Lok: The intense Hindi-language crime thriller rounds out our list at the tenth position. Created by Sudip Sharma and produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, the show is loosely based on Tarun Tejpal's novel "The Story of My Assassins." The show follows a disillusioned cop who gets entangled in a high-profile case involving an assassination attempt gone wrong. With stellar performances from Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee, Paatal Lok has garnered critical acclaim for its gritty storytelling and atmospheric setting. (Image: Youtube)