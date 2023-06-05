Sacred Games to Panchayat: Top 10 all-time most popular Indian web series

SUMMARY Are you tired of endlessly scrolling through your OTT feed, unsure of what to watch next? Well, it's time to hit the pause button and let us guide you to the top 10 Indian web series that have captured the hearts and minds of viewers across the country. These gripping tales have been curated based on IMDb ratings and are guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. Get ready to embark on a binge-watching journey like no other.

1 / 10

Sacred Games: The Indian neo-noir crime thriller takes the top spot on the list. Based on Vikram Chandra's acclaimed 2006 novel, it became the country's first Netflix original series and was brought to life by the talented duo of Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, with an impressive cast led by Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sacred Games follows the journey of a troubled police officer, Sartaj Singh, who receives a cryptic call from a notorious gangster, Ganesh Gaitonde, setting in motion a series of gripping events. (Image: Youtube)

2 / 10

Mirzapur: Mirzapur, an action-packed crime thriller, secures the second spot on the list. Created for Amazon Prime Video, the series revolves around the powerful mafia don, Akhandanand Tripathi, played brilliantly by Pankaj Tripathi. Set in the crime-ridden city of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, the show portrays the brutal world of gangsters and their thirst for power. The series was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and has captivated audiences with its intense storyline and stellar performances. (Image: Youtube)