RRR to compete against these movies at the Golden Globes non-English film category

SUMMARY Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer ‘RRR’ has bagged 2 nominations at the Golden Globe Award. The movie which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is the only Indian film to make the cut. The other Indian movies in the running were Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara and Chhello Show.

Directed by S S Rajamouli, RRR is nominated in the best picture non-English language category and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Here’s a look at the other nominees for the Non-English Language Film category. (Image: YouTube)

All Quiet On The Western Front| A German anti-war film, All Quiet On The Western Front is based on the 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque. The movie was released in September 2022 and announced as Germany's submission for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards. (Image: YouTube)

Argentina, 1985 | Directed by Santiago Mitre, Argentina, 1985 is a historical drama based on real events surrounding the 1985 Trial of the Juntas. The movie was selected as the Argentine entry for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards. (Image: YouTube)

Close | Premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and the Grand Prix, Belgium’s Close is directed by Lukas Dhont. The movie was announced as Belgium's submission for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards. (Image: YouTube)

Decision To Leave | South Korean romantic mystery, Decision To Leave stars Tang Wei and Park Hae-il. Directed by Park Chan-wook competed for the prestigious Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival wherein Park bagged the award for ‘Best Director’. The film was also chosen as the South Korean entry for the ‘Best International Feature Film’ at the 95th Academy Awards. (Image: YouTube)