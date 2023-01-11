In Pics: RRR team celebrates as 'Naatu Naatu' wins best original song award at Golden Globe 2023

SUMMARY The blockbuster Telugu movie RRR won the Golden Globes award for best original song 'Naatu Naatu'. RRR, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem is the the first Indian movie to win a Golden Globe award. Along with the leading actors, director SS Rajamouli also attended the event. The movie was also nominated for the 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony.

1 / 5

Music composer MM Keeravani accepted the Golden Globes award for the best original song 'Naatu Naatu'. Actor Jr NTR tweeted a photo of him holding the award saying the win was well-deserved. (Pic courtesy: Jr NTR official Twitter handle)

2 / 5

Music composer MM Keeravani poses with the Golden Globe award for best original song. While accepting the award, he also thanked the film's director and his cousin SS Rajamouli, the vocalists of Naatu Naatu Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, the choreographer Prem Rakshith as well as writer Chandrabose, and said they all made the song a success. (Image courtesy: RRR Movie official Twitter handle)

3 / 5

Keeravani with the film's director SS Rajamouli and actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan after winning the Golden Globe award for the best original song for Naatu Naatu. "I've danced to many songs in my career but Naatu Naatu will forever stay close to my heart," Jr NTR later said in a tweet while congratulating the music composer. (Image courtesy: Official Twitter handle of RRR Movie)

4 / 5

Keeravani with his wife MM Srivalli at the Golden Awards event after his win. In his speech while accepting the award, he also thanked his wife. (Image courtesy: Official Twitter handle of RRR Movie).

5 / 5

The RRR team at their table at the Golden Globes award. When the winner for the best original song was announced, the entire table gave a standing ovation as music composer MM Keeravani went up on stage to receive the award. (Image courtesy: Official Twitter handle of RRR Movie).