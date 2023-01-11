In Pics | Steven Spielberg to Naatu Naatu fame M.M. Keeravani – Golden Globe 2023 winners and their victory pose

SUMMARY The 2023 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by actor-comedian Jerrod Carmichael, officially opened the awards season. Presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the award honours the best in cinema and entertainment. Here’s a look at the winners and their winning poses.

Steven Spielberg won the award for Best Director, Motion Picture - The Fabelmans. The Fabelmans also won the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama. (Image: Reuters)

Austin Butler was awarded Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for Elvis. (Image: Reuters)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy was won by Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once. (Image: Reuters)

Angela Bassett won the award for Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Image: Reuters)

The Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture went to Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once. (Image: Reuters)

Martin Mcdonagh was awarded Best Screenplay while Colin Farrell was awarded Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for The Banshees Of Inisherin. It also won the award for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy. (Image: Reuters)

Argentina, 1985 won the Best Non-English Language Film award. (Image: Reuters)

Best Animated Feature Film award went to Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio. (Image: Reuters)

Justin Hurwitz won the award for Best Original Score for Babylon. (Image: Reuters)

SS Rajamouli’s RRR won the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu by M.M. Keeravani. (Image: Reuters)

The Best Television Series, Drama award went to House of the Dragon. (Image: Reuters)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy was awarded to Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary. (Image: Reuters)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy went to Jeremy Allen White for The Bear. (Image: Reuters)

Julia Garner won the Best Supporting Actress, Television for Ozark. (Image: Reuters)

Best Supporting Actor, Television was awarded to Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary. (Image: Reuters)