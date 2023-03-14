Rohit Shetty turns 49 — let's celebrate with Golmaal, Singhaam and...

SUMMARY Rohit Shetty is credited for reviving the comedy genre in the Hindi film industry in recent times. Besides ensemble comedy, he has also taken extreme action and dramatic dialogues to great heights, with some energy from Ajay Devgn and SRK, among others. He is celebrating his 49th birthday on March 14. On his big day, let’s take a look at some of the best movies of Rohit Shetty's career.

Rohit Shetty always makes sure his movies pack the maximum punch and are as entertaining as they come. Be it as a Bollywood filmmaker, producer, or television host, Shetty can claim several feathers in his cap, always delivering 100 percent. Shetty is credited for reviving the comedy genre in the Hindi film industry in recent times. The filmmaker, who shone by acing the comedy genre, making cars fly in action sequences, and creating hard-hitting dialogues, is celebrating his 49th birthday on March 14. On his big day, let’s take a look at some of the best movies of Rohit Shetty's career. (Image: Rohit Shetty Instagram)

Golmaal Franchise | Shetty’s Golmaal Franchise is considered to be one of his best works to date. The multi-starer movie was not only well scripted but the on-point comic timing of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi truly set a whole new bar for comedy. However, Sharman Joshi left the franchise after the first film. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Mithun Chakraborty, and Kunal Kemmu also played pivotal roles in the comic drama franchise. So far the filmmaker has tickled audiences’ funny bones with four sequels, while fans are desperately waiting for Golmaal 5. (Image: Rohit Shetty Instagram)

Singham Franchise | In 2011, Shetty left moviegoers stunned by venturing into a completely different genre of action crime drama. After giving back-to-back comedy blockbusters like Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Sunday, All The Best: Fun Begins and Golmal 3, little did we know that Shetty has plans of creating his own cop universe. However, one thing which remains constant throughout Rohit Shetty's movies is Ajay Devgn. The first part of the franchise was released in 2011 and its sequel in 2014. Later, in 2018, Devgn reprised his character of inspector Bajirao Singham in Simmba, which featured Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan as the lead pair. (Image: Rohit Shetty Instagram)

Chennai Express | Finally one of Shetty’s highest-grossing movies, Chennai Express holds a special place for quite a number of things. Firstly, the movie is the highest-grossing film of Rohit’s career. Secondly, it marked his first collaboration with Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, Chennai Express also broke the monotony of Ajay Devgn being his leading hero. Amalgamating comedy, action, and drama, Chennai Express also featured Deepika Padukone in the titular character. (Image: Rohit Shetty Instagram)

Dilwale | The 2015 film Dilwale marked Shetty’s second collaboration with SRK. However, this time Rohit brought a completely new set of actors, apart from SRK. The comedy actioner also featured Kajol, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon. Dilwale was much loved by the fans as it brought back the iconic silver screen jodi of Bollywood — Raj and Simran — making the movie stand tall as the highest-grossing film of Shetty’s career. (Image: Red Chillies Entertainment Twitter)

Sooryavanshi | While Shetty’s latest release was Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus, Sooryavanshi was his latest blockbuster. Giving a whole new level to his cop universe, Shetty brought three top leading actors of Bollywood to share the screen space. Akshay Kumar was joined by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, giving Sooryavanshi the blockbuster climax. The movie also featured Katrina Kaif as the female lead opposite Akshay. (Image: Rohit Shetty Instagram)