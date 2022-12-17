Riteish Deshmukh’s top 10 comedy movies to watch on his 44th birthday

SUMMARY One of Bollywood’s finest actors, Riteish Deshmukh will turn 44 on December 17. Born into a family of politicians, Riteish is the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. But he found his calling in acting. He made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with Tujhe Meri Kasam, a love story starring Genelia D'Souza, who became his partner in real life as well. Despite the failure of his first two films, Tujhe Meri Kasam and Out of Control, Riteish found success with his third, Indra Kumar's 2004 multi-starrer Masti, a comedy-thriller that ruled the box office for weeks. Let's look at some of his finest comedy films

Kyaa Kool Hai Hum Series (Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Kyaa Super Cool Hai Hum & Kyaa Kool Hai Hum 3) | While Riteish’s performance in Masti got him multiple awards, it was the adult comedy Kyaa Kool Hain Hum that brought the spotlight to him. The film was moderately successful at the box office, but Deshmukh's character's popularity sparked the 2012 sequel Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum. (Image: YouTube)

Apna Sapna Money Money | Deshmukh won accolades for his role as a conman from Goa whose use of disguises is his go-to trick almost all the time. He also played the opposite sex for the first time in this film and it was loved by the fans. (Image: YouTube)

Housefull Series – (1, 2, 3 & 4) | Deshmukh starred in Sajid Khan's Housefull in 2010 alongside Bollywood heavyweights Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone. Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal, and Jiah Khan also appeared in the film. He was appreciated by the crowd in this crazy comedy. Housefull 2, which was released in 2012, was again a major hit and is regarded as Deshmukh's most commercially successful film to date. He was also part of Housefull 3 and the most recent Housefull 4. (Image: YouTube)

Dhamaal Series – (Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal & Total Dhamaal) | Riteish was hilarious in all three films, Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal, and Total Dhamaal. Despite the fact that all three were multi-starrers, his performance was acclaimed by reviewers and adored by the public. (Image: YouTube)

Masti Series – (Masti, Grand Masti & Great Grand Masti) | Deshmukh’s success in the 2004’s Masti led to the sequel Grand Masti and then in the year 2016 came the third part Great Grand Masti. In all three films, he not only showcased the comic timing but also proved that he is a bankable star. (Image: YouTube)

Heyy Babyy | Released in 2007, the movie showcases the lives of three bachelors, who are compulsive womanisers. They find their lives turned upside down when a baby is left at their doorstep and they end up suspecting each other of fathering the girl. (Image: YouTube)

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya | This 2012 romantic comedy starring the real-life couple Genelia D’Souza and Riteish revolves around Mini, who is not eager to wed the rich suitor chosen for her. In order to escape her family’s choice, she stages her own kidnapping and runs off with a man who works with her father, falling in love with his hired kidnapper towards the end. (Image: YouTube)

Humshakals | Riteish Deshmukh is part of an ensemble of veteran actors in this movie which revolves around three people who each have a lookalike of a lookalike, all with the same name. Other actors were Saif Ali Khan and Ram Kapoor. (Image: YouTube)

Bank Chor | This 2017 film revolves around Riteish who plays the role of a comic caper. It relates the tale of three idiots attempting to steal a bank on the worst possible day when everything that can go wrong does, and how they are accidentally trapped in the crossfire. (Image: YouTube)

Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai | In this comic flick, Riteish plays the role of Rajesh Parekh, who is used to getting rejected by women all his life until he stumbles across Natasha who also breaks her heart but he perseveres and wins her over. (Image: YouTube)