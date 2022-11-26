English
    Homephotos Newsentertainment News

    RIP Vikram Gokhale: From Aaghaat to Anumati, 5 films you must watch of the veteran actor
    SUMMARY

    Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale died on November 26 due to prolonged illness in Pune. He has delivered several memorable performances in his decades-long career. Here are some of his top performances you must watch

    Aaghaat (2010) | Vikram Gokhale made his directorial debut with the 2010 release ‘Aaghaat’. The actor played the role of a senior doctor in the film. The story dealt with the bureaucratic structure in private hospitals and the approach of the administration towards patients and their families. (Image: Pinterest)

    Natsamrat (2016) | A gem from the Marathi cinema, ‘Natramrat’ is an emotional and heartbreaking story of a couple (Nana Patekar and Medha Pendse), who are disowned by their children. Vikram Gokhale plays the role of Rambhau, Appa (Nana Patekar)’s a friend. (Image: Youtube)

    Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) | If we are counting Vikram Gokhale’s contribution to Bollywood, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ will be the first film to pop up in our minds. Vikram as Pundit Darbar, a renowned proponent of Indian classical music, was just perfect. He is a loving and strict father. Gokhale impressed fans with the spectrum of emotions he portrayed in the film. (Image: Youtube)

    Anumati (2013) | Written and directed by Gajendra Ahire, ‘Anumati’ stars Vikram Gokhale, alongside Reema Lagoo, Neena Kulkarni and Subodh Bhave. His character Ratnakar renders situational poetry in the film. And it is a treat to both ears and soul. The film bagged the Best Feature Film Award at the New York Indian Film Festival. And the veteran artiste took home the National Film Award for Best Actor. (Image: Youtube)

    Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro (1989) | This 1989 release won accolades from all quarters. Directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza, the film traces the journey - rise and fall - of a man named Salim, played by actor Pawan Malhotra. Gokhale essayed on the role of Salim’s father. ‘Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro’ won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film as well as for Best Cinematography. (Image: Youtube)

