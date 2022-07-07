Dilip Kumar is remembered as a screen legend and a philanthropist. Following a prolonged illness, he died at the age of 98 years on July 7 last year. However, his work lives on. In a career spanning six decades, Kumar worked in nearly 60 films. Professionally, the 1950s was his most successful decade as nine movies starring Kumar made it to the top 30 highest-grossing films of the decade. Kumar was last seen on the big screen in ‘Qila’ in 1998. He was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. His performances and intense scenes are still studied by aspiring actors. Here are the most iconic movies of Dilip Kumar (in no particular order) -