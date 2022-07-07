

1 / 10 Daag (1952) | Kumar won his first-ever Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance in this social drama. The life trajectory of his character from being a poverty-stricken and alcoholic man to a wealthy person who again moves towards self-destruction was excellently brought to screen by Kumar. (Image: Youtube screengrab)



2 / 10 Devdas (1955) | In this ultimate saga of romance, Dilip Kumar played the role of a diehard lover on the road of destruction at hands of love and alcoholism. He brought the tragic character of Devdas alive on the screen and his performance received immense love from the audience and the critics. The path-breaking movie, based on a Saratchandra Chattopadhyay novel, cemented him as the "Tragedy King". (Image: Shemaroo Youtube screengrab)



3 / 10 Naya Daur (1957) | The movie is based on a love triangle where two best friends fall in love with the same woman (Vyjayanthimala). Not only did the film enjoy both commercial and critical success but Kumar’s on-screen charisma also won him the Filmfare Best Actor Award. (Image: Shemaroo Movies Youtube screengrab)



4 / 10 Madhumati (1958) | For Indian cinema, this was one of the first movies to have a reincarnation plot. In this National Award-winning film, Kumar plays the role of a young city-slick metrosexual Anand who falls hopelessly in love with a tribal woman named Madhumati. (Image: Shemaroo Youtube screengrab)



5 / 10 Mughal-e-Azam (1960) | This timeless magnum opus still ranks among the most successful movies to be ever made in the Indian film industry. ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ is the ultimate love story of Mughal prince Salim and a court dancer Anarkali. Kumar’s performance as the spoiled but madly-in-love prince still gives goosebumps to viewers. The movie won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi in 1961. (Image: Youtube screengrab)



6 / 10 Ganga Jamuna (1961) | In this movie about sibling rivalry, Kumar plays a desperate dacoit criminal. His performance was appreciated by critics and movie goers alike. This is the only film he has ever produced. (Image: Youtube screengrab)



7 / 10 Ram Aur Shyam (1967) | After a few box office debacles, Dilip Kumar delivered another banger with this movie. He played a double role in the movie. The film is about twins who get separated at birth and who grow up in different worlds. The movie, in a way, laid down a script pattern for all double-role movies in Bollywood. (Image: Eros Now Music Youtube screengrab)



8 / 10 Shakti (1982) | The movie is about a father-son duo who are never on the same page. It marks the beginning of Kumar’s second innings at the box office as he played the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s father on screen. Kumar’s performance as the stoic and overzealous police officer stole the show and the father-son drama got thumbs up from the audience and the critics. (Image: Youtube screengrab)



9 / 10 Mashaal (1984) | Dilip Kumar played the role of an honest, fearless editor of an outspoken newspaper in this commercially successful movie, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri. (Image: Yash Raj Films)