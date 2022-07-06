Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Here are his top 6 movies to watch

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh turns 37 on July 6, 2022. He is among the most versatile and energetic actors in Bollywood today and is also known for his rad fashion decisions. He was a regular Mumbaikar who made his starry dreams come true. He started his career with a lead role in the 2010 movie Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma. He played the role of a Delhi boy Bittoo Sharma and won the hearts of the audience. Since then, he has been delivering consistent performances and helming some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters. Here is a countdown of Ranveer Singh’s top six movies to watch on his birthday-