Unseasonal rains damage crops across India
Rani Mukerji turns 45 today: Her top ten performances

Mar 21, 2023

Rani Mukerji has created a massive fan following over the years since her debut in 1996 with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. As Rani Mukerji celebrates her 45th birthday on March 21, here’s a look at her top 10 performances in films.

Rani Mukerji is in news currently for her latest movie Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film, which was released on March 17, is getting a positive response and many Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, have praised the actress for her performance.  Rani Mukerji has created a massive fan following over the years since her debut in 1996 with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. As Rani Mukerji celebrates her 45th birthday on March 21, here’s a look at her top 10 performances in films. (Image: YouTube)

Ghulam (1998) | Rani established herself as a reliable actress with the film Ghulam and Aamir Khan’s dialogue, Aati Kya Khandala cemented the film in the minds of generations to come. (Image: YouTube)

Mardaani (2014) |  In Mardaani, Rani Mukerji played a no-nonsense cop, or some may call it a female version of Singham. The film saw Rani performing some high-octane action scenes. (Image: YouTube)

Hichki (2018) |  In the film, directed by Siddharth Malhotra, Rani played the role of a woman with Tourette syndrome, who lands a teaching job in an elite school. The plot follows her as she turns her weakness into her biggest strength. (Image: YouTube)

Saathiya (2002) |  Rani Mukerji played the role of Suhani in YRF's Saathiya, which turned out to be a huge commercial success. Rani won the Critics' Award for Best Actress at the Filmfare Awards for her role in the film. (Image: YouTube)

Chalte Chalte (2003) |  Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chalte Chalte was another commercially successful movie, which won Rani a nomination in the Best Actress category at the Filmfare Awards. (Image: YouTube)

Hum Tum (2004) |  Directed by Kunal Kohli, Hum Tum starred Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Rani won the best actress award in all major award ceremonies like the Filmfare, IIFA, Screen Awards and Zee Cine Awards for this movie.  (Image: YouTube)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) |  Rani played a smaller but impactful role in the film. The movie is still one of the best movies of Dharma Productions. Rani won many hearts for her portrayal of Tina in the movie. (Image: YouTube)

No One Killed Jessica (2011) |  Rani played the role of a fierce journalist who fights for justice in this movie, which was inspired by the much-talked-about Jessica Lal murder case. The intensity of her performance earned praise from critics and won her the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. (Image: YouTube)

Yuva |  A classic film directed by Mani Ratnam, the movie portrayed a fateful incident on Howrah Bridge and how the life of a few people changed forever after that. Rani played the role of Shashi Biswas, a Bengali housewife. She won the Filmfare Award for best supporting actress. (Image: YouTube)

Black |  This was arguably the best performance of her career. Rani’s stunning portrayal of Michelle, a visually challenged character, formed an emotional connection with the audience. Rani took on one of the most challenging and rewarding roles of her career in this movie. She earned critical acclaim as well as the Filmfare Award for Best Actress and the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for this movie. (Image: YouTube)

