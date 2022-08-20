Happy Birthday Randeep Hooda: Check out 5 top performances of the actor

SUMMARY Randeep Hooda, one of Bollywood’s best with some Hollywood as well in his resume, has impressed audiences with his powerful acting and simmering screen presence. Hooda established himself through popular films like Monsoon Wedding, Once Upon a Time in Bombay, Sultan and many more.

The talented actor, also a man of many interests, celebrates his 46th birthday today on August 20. On his birthday, here is a look at some of his top five performances. (Image: Youtube)

5. Highway | Hooda plays the role of an abductor who kidnaps Alia Bhatt one day before her wedding. Randeep played Mahabir Bhati, who falls for Veera (Alia) and life takes unexpected twists. Hooda portrays the character with panache. (Image: Youtube)

4. Sahib, Biwi Aur Gangster | Hooda’s quirky depiction of the character Lalit/Babloo in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster was a watershed moment in his career. In this film, Hooda played a gangster and Mahie Gill’s secret boyfriend. The plot revolves around a love triangle. (Image: IMDb)

3. Bombay Talkies | Directed by Karan Johar, Randeep Hooda is seen alongside Rani Mukherjee and Saqib Saleem in one of the short films from the anthology. Hooda plays the role of a closet homosexual who is afraid to confront his reality. He gave a heart-wrenching performance as a man torn between his marriage and himself. (Image: Youtube)

2. Extraction | Hooda forayed into Hollywood with Netflix action flick Extraction. He was seen alongside Marvel fame Chris Hemsworth in the film directed by the Russo brothers. Hooda is seen in his action avatar with rugged handsome looks. (Image: IMDb)

1. Sarabjit | Sarabjit is touted as one of the best, if not the best performance of Randeep Hooda. He played the eponymous character of Sarbjit, who was apprehended by Pakistani rangers and accused of being an Indian spy. Sarabjit spent his life in captivity from 1991 until his death in 2013. Hooda dedicated himself to the great physical and emotional transformation to get into the character’s skin. He dropped 18 kg in 28 days. (Image: Youtube)