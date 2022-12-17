Ranbir-Alia, Nayanthara-Vignesh – 10 celebrities who tied the knot in 2022

SUMMARY The year 2022 has been a season of love and saw several tinsel town sweethearts tie the knot and embark on their happily ever after. With the restrictions of the pandemic slowing easing, 2022 witnessed a number of high-profile celebrity weddings. While some had grand family gatherings, a few others married away from the spotlight. Here’s a list of celebrities who got married this year.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor | Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding was the most anticipated event of the year. The most loved and papped duo got married on April 14 after dating since 2017 and now they are parents to daughter Raha. (Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar | Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood since they started dating. The couple made their relationship official in 2018. This year, the two got married on February 19 in the presence of close friends and family members. (Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram)

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha | Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met on the sets of their film Fukrey in 2013 and dated for a few years before Fazal proposed on Chadha’s birthday in December 2019. The two had planned to marry in April 2020 but had to postpone their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple tied the knot on October 4. (Image: Richa Chadha Instagram)

Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey | Actor Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur officially registered their marriage on Valentine’s Day on February 14. The couple wed privately on February 18 in Shahtalai, Himachal Pradesh. Massey and Thakur have been dating since 2015 after they met on the sets of Broken But Beautiful 1. (Image: Vikrant Massey Instagram)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan | Actors Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got hitched in a fairytale ceremony on June 9. They welcomed their twin sons, Uyir & Ulagam, four months later through surrogacy. (Image: Nayanthara Twitter)

Mayank Pahwa and Sanah Kapur | On March 2, Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Mayank Pahwa in a small ceremony. Fans of the families were impressed by their low-key wedding, minimalist look, and wedding images. (Image: Sanah Kapur Instagram)

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar | Actor Mouni Roy got married to her long-time boyfriend, businessman Suraj Nambiar, on January 27 at the Hilton Goa Resort in Goa. The couple had been dating for years. The close-knit ceremony was attended by Mouni's friends from the industry, including Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, and Omkar Kapoor. The couple got married in Bengali and South Indian traditions. (Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram)

Sohael Khaturiya and Hansika Motwani | Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot on December 4 in Jaipur. The actor looked regal in an embroidered red lehenga with intricate details. (Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram)

Naomi Biden and Peter Neal | In the US, President Joe Biden’s eldest grandchild Naomi Biden exchanged wedding vows with Peter Neal on the South Lawn of the White House on November 19. This was the first wedding held on the grounds in over a decade. The two donned Ralph Lauren attires for the occasion. (Image: Naomi Biden Instagram)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | The most talked-about wedding of the year was that of actor Ben Affleck and actor and singer Jennifer Lopez. The couple tied the knot in a small ceremony in Las Vegas in July. One month later, they exchanged vows in front of A-list friends and family at the Oscar winner’s 87-acre estate in Riceboro. (Image: News18)